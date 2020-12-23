HOPKINS, Mo. — Like all students around Nodaway County and throughout the United States, North Nodaway students have had a tough year dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Junior Saylor Brown has had her year turned upside down by the COVID-19 pandemic with a member of her family contracting the virus and the separation of her family members for safety, not to mention all the changes at school.
Brown spoke about her trials with The Forum in mid-November, before Gov. Mike Parson changed recommendations regarding mask usage and before the district’s Board of Education approved a mask mandate. At that time the district didn’t have a mandate. The district provided shields for students in elementary grades, but no masks were required. The current mask mandate requires all students and staff in the district to wear masks.
Sitting 6 feet away and taking off her mask, Brown compared how this year has been very different from her sophomore year.
“Last year, I felt almost free to do most things,” she said. “Junior year it’s a lot harder. … I feel like there are more rules this year because with COVID, obviously we can’t sit close to each other. Masks have to be on. Groups are smaller. Classes are smaller. Everything’s just so different.”
Brown said she missed “not having to worry about tomorrow,” as well as being able to talk to everyone in groups and “just about everything.” She’s feeling an extra level of stress trying to keep up with the constant changes, but is attempting to roll with the punches, and make the best of the situation.
“Maybe I’m not going to be here tomorrow to ask Mr. (Roger) Johnson a question or Mr. (Michael) Trautz a question,” she said. “Stressful is about all I can say.”
Recently, while working on a project Brown asked history teacher Chanse Houghten how to cite something in a paper. But if not in school, she wouldn’t have been able to ask. She would have to go through the extra steps of scheduling a video conference meeting through Zoom.
“I’m just preparing myself to know ‘What am I going to do in this situation?’” Brown said.
She explained that in the classroom student desks are separated by 6 feet and placed “catty corner” around the classroom to help with social distancing. There is no switching seats, even if someone is gone, because the school uses seating charts for contact tracing. If closer than 6-feet, students wear masks because some classrooms aren’t big enough to spread out the desks, Brown said.
She noted it’s natural to try to pull off the masks to understand someone better and that’s difficult for some students. The visual aspect of talking to someone plays a large role in how well that person is understood and Brown said it’s sometimes hard to remember not to pull down a mask to yell to someone down the hall, because there are still others around.
“It’s just weird that last year we didn’t have to and now we do. … It’s such a change,” she said. “I think that our teachers, our staff and students even have come closer during this whole thing, even though we’re not closer, because we’re trying to protect each other and ourselves. ... I just feel like our school has come to an agreement that I’m going to help you if you help me.”
She said its even carrying over in to events and activities at the school. Students and staff worked together to hold a Veterans Day assembly in part because it’s so very important to one of the teachers Brown said, explaining that they spread out to make it as safe as possible.
As for activities, Brown is very involved in sports. As a volleyball and basketball player, she said they had recently begun wearing masks during practices. Like with all things COVID-related, Brown said she was unsure what would happen in the next few days with the masks, but players chose to start wearing them.
“We just make sure that we wear masks if we’re going to be around each other,” she said. “That has not been OK. It’s not good,” she said laughing about the difficulty wearing a mask and practicing.
She described when during practice the mask would be required such as full-court layups, but they don’t wear them during another part of practice where dribbling, shooting and running with others in a simulated practice game.
“It’s like eight minutes, and we’re not around each other we just keep running,” she said. “Closer things we keep our masks on … it gets very hot.”
She explained that the masks add to players’ stress levels because they have to switch places if they’ve been around someone for about 15 minutes.
“We have to think, ‘Was I around her this time?’” Brown said. “We’re just trying to stay together as long as we can.”
Brown has not only been affected by the virus at school, but also at home.
Within the first few days of school, Brown’s mother Samantha Brown, a doctor, contracted the virus causing the family of five to separate for around two weeks. Her dad, Steven, and brother, Stetsyn, lived in a camper for the isolation period and a few extra days, but she and her sister Saryn stayed at a family friend’s house for a couple weeks.
“We just recently moved back about a week ago,” Brown said. “We were just separated for a little bit, which was a little hard, but now we’re back together and all good.”
The family’s isolation worked and the virus wasn’t passed onto anyone else.
When asked about her thoughts on the possible release of vaccines, she said “I don’t know if I’m going to trust the first one that comes out because the process for a vaccine, it takes years. For them to come out with one in a year, I hope they’re doing a lot of testing.”
Because her mom is a doctor, and COVID-19 is so much in the news, Brown said she’s been staying up to date on the virus. She’s the type of person who’ll hear something, go read about it and come up with her own conclusions so that she’s ready for the next time it’s brought up.
“I hope they’re just testing it appropriately. All the facts need to be out before I try it personally,” she said.
In her dual credit course, researching the new coronavirus was part of her studies and it helped her form her perspective.
“It really like sparked me to look it up more,” Brown said. She said being able to discuss it with her mom is important to her.
Looking to the future, Brown said she’s hoping to get to enjoy her basketball season.
“As a community, it’s one of our biggest sports and a lot of us come together using that,” she said. “I’d just like us to be together.”
She’s also hopeful that her senior year might see an ease on restrictions, but she’s preparing for the possibility of COVID-19-related difficulties.
“I think by then I’ll feel sad, because maybe I won’t get my basketball season,” she said. “Maybe I won’t get to finish my year here, but I’m hopeful that maybe this whole thing will be over and we’ll be fine again.”