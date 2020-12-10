MARYVILLE, Mo. — One Maryville High School junior had no idea how the COVID-19 pandemic would change her junior year or how much she would grow as a person because of it.
Addison Arnold, daughter of David and Natalie Arnold, knew the pandemic would bring about changes this year, but had no idea just how different her first day and few weeks would be.
“It’s just different in general,” she said. “That first day of school I got a call that I was quarantined, that I’d been a close contact. I went the first day so that kind of started off great.”
Arnold said teachers have been more than willing to work with students who had been quarantined.
Arnold thought it might actually be a good thing to be out so early, because there is a period of adjustment when entering the school year. She had hoped to not miss much and be able to jump right back in and catch up easily.
But as her two weeks of quarantine were ending her grandfather died and she ended up missing a third week of school. During that time the R-II Board of Education approved shifting the high school to a hybrid model where students would only attend two days of school per week. Arnold’s days are Mondays and Wednesdays.
She was back in school for two weeks, though only four days, when a teacher in the Savannah school district tested positive for COVID-19: her dad, David Arnold.
“So I got quarantined again,” Arnold said. “It definitely was a lot harder coming back from the last one, because I was so far behind already. I mean, in the first quarter, out of eight weeks, I missed five weeks. And so it was just difficult to try and play catch-up and try to teach myself.”
She said that the teachers were very willing to offer any assistance, and would conference with her as much as she wanted, “but it’s just not the same learning online.”
Arnold sat down with The Forum shortly after Gov. Mike Parson announced updated mask mandate recommendations, but just before the R-II Board of Education extended the use of the hybrid system through the end of the semester.
She was anxious to see what would happen after Thanksgiving.
“I would be fine going back five days a week as long as I can’t get quarantined if I’m wearing a mask as a close contact,” Arnold said. “I hope. I don’t know what the plan is for that, but I’m hopeful that we’ll go back to five days.”
She explained her hope is tempered with caution though because positive test numbers in the area are rising.
“I am worried about other people,” Arnold said. “The reason they’re getting it and the numbers are going up is because they’re not being careful outside of school on the weekends,” something she attributes to students not seeing their friends like they normally would at school.
Arnold noted that trying to catch up has been the most difficult part of school in the pandemic, but on the activities side, missing most of the Spoofhounds’ first state championship volleyball season really struck her morale.
“Playing only five out of 25 games was really hard,” she said. “It was fun to be there and watch it happen though.”
Arnold said that the pandemic has taken a toll on student mental health, and that being quarantined on the first day of school was weird and difficult.
“I wanted to be at school. I wanted to see my friends,” she said. “I wanted to play volleyball, and sitting at home all day by myself — there was not much you could do. … At this age you shouldn’t be trapped in a house for two weeks. You shouldn’t have to worry about those things.”
Arnold said that the hybrid system does help her feel safer with regard to being quarantined, but that she disagreed with and was frustrated by her first quarantining period anyway. Noting that she was on the perimeter and never faced the student with a positive test, Arnold said that she doesn’t mind the social distancing.
"I definitely think it created a lot of stress and it still creates stress knowing that you could still get quarantined." she said. "I think that the school side of it too still is very stressful. You don’t know, you just feel like you have assignments piling up.
One teacher offered a survey to her students asking for anonymous information about how they felt about the new Friday virtual schedule.
“A lot of us said that we feel like our assignments just pile up on Fridays, that they just assign them because they have to,” Arnold said. Another issue she noted that a lot of teachers have made assignments due at 2:45 p.m. and 11:59 p.m. But some have moved that out to Saturday afternoon, which has really alleviated some stress for her.
Each in-person class still has seating charts for contact tracing purposes, but Arnold said because the class sizes are so different the learning environment can be very different with less engagement.
“I think that’s frustrating for teachers, but if you have a quiet group of five kids they’re not going to be loud and engage as much,” she said. “You learn to prioritize, so whether it’s taking care of your health or taking care of your schoolwork on your days off. I think … you can kind of tell who has matured and who hasn’t, just on the days off with who does the schoolwork and who doesn’t and focuses on other things.”
Arnold said just seeing people is what she misses most from last school year.
“It’s different at lunch too,” she said. “Even if you didn’t have classes with friends you could still see them at lunch,” but that changed last year too with set lunch hours. “This year you go with your class, so that part’s kind of different. I mean depending on what class your in, I mean I don’t have anybody in my class. Our class has like six kids anyway.”
“I don’t know what I would change, I think it’s hard because the hybrid has gone well and I think our numbers because of school have definitely decreased, but I definitely think that does create a lot of stress. I think right now, I kind of almost would like to try the five days from Thanksgiving to Christmas and see if our numbers increase from that."
“I think that would definitely be hard on kids though because you get used to going only two days a week and I think they’re going to see a lot of struggles with work ethic. I think a lot of kids aren’t going to want to do that because going two days a week is almost like an extended summer.”
Arnold thinks the school district has done a pretty good job of keeping the students healthy and safe. With hand sanitizer and wipes in every room and more of an opportunity to stay away from people she feels safe in the classroom.
“It’s just crazy I think because we’re still so young,” Arnold said. “We shouldn’t have to worry about things like this, but obviously it’s a global pandemic and you do. I think you definitely need to be aware if you have an underlying condition.”
She said it’s important to take care of friends, family and neighbors too. Arnold suggested doing things to help others like going to get groceries for an elderly neighbor who shouldn’t be getting out.
“Just simple things like that and know if you’re healthy and when you’re not,” she said. “If you’re not healthy maybe focus on trying to stay away from people.”
Looking forward, Arnold said she is worried but “hopeful” about her senior year.
“I think that’s the only thing you can be right now – just hope that we have a miracle and that something happens and it just kind of disappears,” she said. “But I am worried that I’m not going to have the senior year that I wanted. Everybody looks forward to high school. You look forward to your junior year, because that’s the year you drive to school. You look forward to going to activities with your friends and that’s definitely been weird. I mean you can’t go to football games. You can’t go to basketball games. I think that’s what you look forward to and I definitely think that it helps kids to be able to do those things.”