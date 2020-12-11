Recently, there has been an increasing amount of news (and speculation) about a COVID-19 vaccine.
David Leonhardt of the New York Times has shared some interesting perspective on the prospects for the COVID-19 vaccine in 2021. The great news is that both the Moderna and Pfizer versions of the vaccine have been reported to be very effective ... maybe as much as 95 percent. As Mr. Leonhardt says, that would be a pretty powerful “fire hose” to help put out a figurative fire that is causing damage right now and sadly seems to be increasing in intensity.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Mosaic is working closely with the state of Missouri, Department of Health and Human Services and the Missouri Hospital Association regarding the vaccine as details are being released. We are actively preparing for its arrival here in our facilities. We have purchased an ultra-cold freezer capable of storing thousands of doses of the vaccine, completed the necessary “regulatory paperwork,” and our team is going through the appropriate training. We are prepared for its arrival.
Here at Mosaic, our leadership team has made the decision to encourage our caregivers to receive the vaccine, but it will not be mandatory. With a 95 percent effectiveness rate, we feel this vaccine is an excellent way to help combat COVID-19. According to Pfizer data, one of the companies working on the vaccine, the effectiveness of the vaccine is expected to be high and there are few safety concerns. Frontline health care workers across our communities will be given priority. We expect our initial shipment of vaccines for our caregivers later this month. And, the latest information suggests that perhaps by this coming spring or summer, the vaccine will be available to the general public.
While this news is encouraging to many, we are still currently seeing an increase in hospitalizations and patients with higher acuity. It’s important that we all continue to do our part. While this vaccine provides some hope, please use the strategies we have available. Please continue to practice social distancing, wear a mask (when social distancing is not possible) and ensure good hand hygiene.
I know pandemic fatigue has set in for all of us, but this vaccine is promising. Hope is on the horizon.