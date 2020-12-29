RAVENWOOD, Mo. — A good rule to live by, Northeast Nodaway Rylee Scadden agrees: do what Mom says.
When it came time to wear a mask, she said, her mom told her she’d have to wear it, and that was enough for her.
“(Mom said) you just have to wear a mask in the hallways,” Scadden said. “That’s basically it.”
Scadden doesn’t really mind it much, though, although one thing gets on her nerves.
“When I’m wearing my glasses, they fog up,” she said. “(But) they fog up for like a second and then go away.”
In addition to the masks, she’s not been able to “go to a lot of activities anymore, especially during the summer,” which was when she said she really started to notice the pandemic affecting her day-to-day life.
Still, Scadden said it’s not something she really thinks about except when circumstances force her to.
“I don’t really at home, but like, when we go to St. Joe or something, you have to wear a mask all the time and I’ll forget it, and that’s kind of a bummer.”
The biggest drawback so far, though, was Thanksgiving.
“We don’t get to go to Kirksville,” Scadden said. “Our bigger family’s there. Four aunts there, big family there.”
But, she said, she’s got her fingers crossed for Christmas.