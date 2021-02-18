MARYVILLE, Mo. — A 23rd Nodaway County resident has died from COVID-19, the health department announced last week.
The death of a male in his 70s was announced on Feb. 10.
Overall, new cases remain low, with two more days since the last update in this newspaper that saw no new cases. As of Feb. 15, the health department has reported 2,206 confirmed cases and 343 probable cases of COVID-19, for a total of 2,549. Of those, 2,508 have been released from isolation. Two are currently hospitalized, and 164 have been hospitalized overall.
Vaccinations
As of Feb. 16, according to data reported by the state’s online vaccination dashboard at covidvaccine.mo.gov/data, so far 3,339 first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nodaway County, which would equal about 15.1 percent of the county’s population; only 12 counties have a higher proportion. Of those, 571 have received a second dose, which does not include any from Wednesday’s vaccination event at the Carl & Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse in Maryville.
Walmart announced earlier this month that pharmacies in some locations — including the one in Maryville — would begin administering vaccines to patients who qualified for the active state-defined tiers. Last week, online scheduling at walmart.com/COVIDvaccine was up and running for the Maryville location, but as of Wednesday showed no available appointment times.
It is unclear whether the Maryville Walmart has administered any vaccines, has any available or will in the near future. A pharmacy employee directed The Forum to the corporation’s media relations department, which did not immediately respond to an inquiry on Wednesday.