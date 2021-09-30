MARYVILLE, Mo. — Nodaway County’s active COVID-19 case count remains below 50, but hospitalizations are up.
According to the latest available data from the Nodaway County Health Department, there were 43 active cases of COVID-19 in the county as of Sept. 27. Six were hospitalized, and 33 have died since tallies began last spring.
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services’ online vaccination dashboard, as of Sept. 29, a total of 9,288 Nodaway County residents have been fully vaccinated, or about 43.8 percent of county residents. About 46.8 percent of county residents — 9,945 — have initiated a vaccine regimen.
Importantly, vaccination numbers are based on residency information provided at the vaccination site, meaning that a significant chunk of Nodaway County’s population — college students who do not live in Maryville year-round — may have been vaccinated elsewhere and will not be counted toward the vaccination percentage in the county.
Missouri overall is at about 47.4 percent fully vaccinated and about 53.4 percent having initiated a vaccine. Across the country, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates 55.9 percent of Americans have been fully vaccinated, and 64.5 percent have received at least one dose, as of Sept. 28.
Results of a recent study released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that unvaccinated people were 29 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated, and were nearly five times more likely to be infected in the first place.
Appointments for vaccination can be made at the Nodaway County Health Department at 660-562-2755.
Booster shots
Last week, the CDC endorsed a plan to allow booster shots for certain recipients of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine who received their last dose at least six months prior. The guidelines are only for recipients of the Pfizer vaccine at this time.
The CDC’s recommendations are split into two categories: those who should receive a booster shot, and those who may receive a booster shot but aren’t explicitly advised to do so across the board.
The CDC advises people 65 and over, residents in long-term care settings, and people ages 50-64 with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot at least six months after their final dose of Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine.
Underlying medical conditions include: Cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic lung diseases, including COPD and asthma, Dementia, Diabetes, type 1 or type 2, Down syndrome, Heart conditions, HIV infection, Liver disease, Overweight or obesity, Pregnancy, Sickle cell disease or thalassemia, Smoking, current or former, Solid organ or blood stem cell transplant, Stroke or cerebrovascular disease, Substance abuse disorders, Weakened immune system
People ages 18-49 with underlying medical conditions and anyone who works in a high-risk setting may receive a booster shot at least six months after their final dose of Pfizer BioNTech’s vaccine.
High-risk occupational or institutional settings include: First responders (health care workers, firefighters, police, congregate care staff), Education staff (teachers, support staff, daycare workers), Food and agriculture workers, Manufacturing workers, Corrections workers, U.S. Postal Service workers, Public transit workers, Grocery store workers
More information is available at cdc.gov/2019-ncov/booster-shot.html.