MARYVILLE, Mo. — The South Main Corridor Improvement Project continues to make steady progress, with contractors nearing completion of storm sewer and drainage systems installation and nearing a temporary closure of South Avenue.
In an email to stakeholders on June 2, City Manager Greg McDanel said that contractor VF Anderson Builders is finishing installation of drainage inlets and the storm sewer system. The project includes a $3 million investment in curbs, storm inlets and drainage pipes designed to collect surface water and direct it away from the roadway. The improvements are intended to reduce localized flooding, extend the useful life of the roadway and create safe areas for pedestrian amenities like the sidewalk and trail.
Next, crews will begin cutting, grading and installing curbs on the east side of South Main in the next couple of weeks.
A rough cut for the new entrance to Walmart will also begin this month, but McDanel said it will not impact access to the property.
Meanwhile Evergy is currently working on converting overhead electric service to underground as part of the transformative infrastructure project.
McDanel said that utility relocations should be completed by Aug. 15, shortly after which the overhead utility poles will be removed.
And lastly, McDanel said the city will release information soon about the temporary closure of South Avenue near Main Street. Portions of South Avenue require full-depth replacement of subgrade and pavement, necessitating the temporary closure.
When phase one of the massive infrastructure overhaul is complete, the stretch from the South Avenue intersection south to the intersection of State Route V will see transformative functional and aesthetic improvements, including:
- Curb/gutter installation
- Enclosed storm sewer system
- Realigned access points to properties
- Additional right-hand turn lanes
- Widened intersections
- New traffic signals at South Avenue, State Route V and north entrance to Walmart
- Waterline replacement
- Underground electric utilities
- Enhanced street lighting
- Trail and sidewalk additions
- New wayfinding signage
- Landscaping improvements
Phase two of the project — which was split in two last year due to rising construction costs — would run from the State Route V intersection with South Main to U.S. Highway 71.
McDanel said in last week’s email that the city, in partnership with the Northwest Regional Council of Governments, has submitted four multimillion-dollar funding requests to pay for the remaining portion of the project. Past funding requests have asked for around $6-8 million to complete phase two, which McDanel said is “shovel-ready” with an approved final design, acquired rights-of-way and easements and required environmental clearance.
Phase one is slated to cost around $13 million, with nearly $10.5 million funded by a federal BUILD grant.
City officials have cautiously estimated that work on phase one could be completed by the end of the year.
More information and project updates will be available throughout construction online at the city’s website: Maryville.org/southmain.