ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering two hunter education options for Missouri residents looking to hunt this spring.
Option one is an all-online format that may be completed by Missouri residents 16 and older. This option consists of an online course and requires the passing of a final exam. However, it does not have a skills portion. According to a news release, there is a fee for the all-online format that must be paid to the online course provider.
Option two is a blended format that consists of a knowledge portion and a skills session. Both portions must be completed and passed to earn certification. It may be completed by Missouri residents 11 and older.
The knowledge portion provides information on all aspects of hunter education, a press release stated. It can be taken online, in a classroom setting or through a free self-study guide, which is available at the MDC Northwest Regional Office in St. Joseph.
Those participating in the blended format option must also complete a four-hour skills session that includes a multiple-choice final exam. The skills session is a hands-on demonstration of skills learned by participants.
A skills session is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 12, at Northwest Technical School in Maryville. Participants must bring the student manual with all chapter reviews completed or the online skills session qualifier certificate to gain entry.
To register for a skills session, visit bit.ly/hunterskills_session.
More information about both options is available at bit.ly/MOhuntereducation.
For additional information, contact Conservation Agent Kyle Dick at 816-383-0404 or Conservation Agent Kris Smith at 816-261-1245.