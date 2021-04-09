CONCEPTION, Mo. — On Tuesday, April 6, the leadership of Conception Abbey and Conception Seminary College broke ground on Good Shepherd Hall, the new student dormitory building made possible by donors to the Brothers Living In Unity campaign.
According to a news release, the groundbreaking ceremony included a welcome, a blessing over the project site and construction by Rt. Rev. Benedict Neenan, OSB, abbot of Conception Abbey and chancellor of Conception Seminary College, followed by the ceremonial turning of the shovels and a photo to commemorate the event.
“The Mission of Conception Seminary College is the preparation of candidates for the ordained ministry in the Roman Catholic Church through spiritual, intellectual, human and pastoral formation in the Benedictine tradition,” said Very Rev. Victor Schinstock, OSB, president-rector of Conception Seminary College. “A sign of our commitment to this mission is the construction of this new residence hall for our seminarians, Good Shepherd Hall. We dedicate this building to the Lord Jesus and his appointed shepherds, looking to them for intercession that our seminarians may grow in holiness and virtue in preparation for a life of service.”
Those donning hard hats and digging into the project site included Neenan and Schinstock, along with Conception Seminary College administration, monks of Conception Abbey, campaign volunteers and alumni association leadership, representatives from Ellison-Auxier Architects, Inc. and E.L. Crawford Construction, Inc. Also present, but not pictured, was Kelly Crawford, CEO of E. L. Crawford Construction, and monks and employees of Conception.
The release noted that demolition of St. Benedict Hall will occur in the coming weeks, making room for Good Shepherd Hall on the south end of campus. St. Benedict Hall had recently been used by the Abbey Guest Center but was originally constructed as a temporary dormitory in the mid-1960s.
E.L. Crawford will serve as the general contractor on the project, which should be completed in time for the students to move in at the beginning of the 2022-2023 academic year.
“We have been incredibly blessed by the generous outpouring of support from our friends and benefactors,” Neenan said. “As Conception Abbey nears 150 years in northwest Missouri, we believe it is through investments like Good Shepherd Hall that we can continue our ministries long into the future.”
More information is available online at campaign.conceptionabbey.org.