CONCEPTION, Mo. — The office of the registrar at Conception Seminary College announced its Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester.
To be included on the Dean’s List, a student must be enrolled as a full-time student with at least 12 credit hours and a 3.7 grade point average or higher. Those included on the Dean’s List include: Archdiocese of Oklahoma City: Robert Keith Blaschke, Nathaniel Wenle Boyd, Rendon Edward Chambers, Dominick James Denney; Diocese of Grand Island: Trevor Michael Fisher, Noah Douglas Huddleston, Liam Patrick Murphy; Diocese of Kansas City – St. Joseph: Xavier James Schmidt and Andrew Benton Todd; Diocese of Salina: Collin Samuel Thielen; and Diocese of Sioux City: Garrett Theodore Hugeback.