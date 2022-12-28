VFW St. Gregory kids

St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic School students Geordynn Bostwick, Rhett Eubank and Cole Casteel were selected as winners of this year’s Patriot’s Pen contest. They are shown with VFW members Jeremy Cobb and Brandon Woerth.

 SUBMITTED BY VFW POST 442

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Seth Ray David VFW Post 442 recently announced three, seventh grade St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic School students as winners of its annual Patriot’s Pen Essay Contest.

This year’s theme was “My Pledge to Our Veterans.”

