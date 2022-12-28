MARYVILLE, Mo. — Seth Ray David VFW Post 442 recently announced three, seventh grade St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic School students as winners of its annual Patriot’s Pen Essay Contest.
This year’s theme was “My Pledge to Our Veterans.”
Geordynn Bostwick placed first in the contest and received a certificate and a $125 check. Rhett Eubank placed second and received a certificate and a $50 check. Cole Casteel placed third and received a certificate and a $25 check.
According to a news release, the VFW enacted the essay competition in 1995 as a way to encourage young minds to examine America’s history, along with their own experiences in modern American society while improving their writing skills.
The worldwide competition gives students in sixth, seventh and eighth grades the opportunity to write a 300-400-word, theme-based essay expressing their views on democracy while competing for worthwhile awards and prizes.
More than 30 local students participated in this year’s competition. First place and the runner up will be sent to districts to compete for advancement to state contest. At the national level students compete for individual awards ranging from $500 to $5,000.
