MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Seth Ray David VFW Post 442 recently announced Hadley Cline as winner of the Voice of Democracy audio essay competition.
According to a news release, Cline, a 10th grader at Jefferson C-123, received a certificate and a check for $200.
The worldwide contest requires entrants to write and record a 3-5-minute essay on this year’s patriotic topic: “Why Is the Veteran Important?”
Cline also received first place in this competition last year.
The National Association of Broadcasters started the Voice of Democracy Scholarship program in 1947. The VFW became a national sponsor in the late 1950s and assumed sole responsibility for the program in 1961.
The contest was created to provide ninth through 12th grade students an opportunity to express themselves in regard to democratic ideas and principles. More than 40,000 students participate in the competition each year. The VFW awards more than $2.1 million in scholarship every year.