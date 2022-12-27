Cline VFW

Hadley Cline, winner of this year’s Voice of Democracy audio essay competition is shown with VFW members Jeremy Cobb and Brandon Woerth.

 SUBMITTED BY VFW POST 442

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Seth Ray David VFW Post 442 recently announced Hadley Cline as winner of the Voice of Democracy audio essay competition.

According to a news release, Cline, a 10th grader at Jefferson C-123, received a certificate and a check for $200.

