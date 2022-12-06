NWMoAcad-Horiz-2C

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The U.S. Department of Education recently granted Northwest Missouri State University’s Upward Bound Math and Science program funding that will allow it to continue for another five years.

According to a news release, the funding for the program is approved through 2027. UBMS will receive $378,533 per year for the 2022-2023 academic year and roughly $1.9 million for the five-year period.

