MARYVILLE, Mo. — United Way of Nodaway County has officially kicked off its 2022-2023 fundraising campaign, setting a monetary goal of $70,000.
According to a news release, the funds collected will be used to benefit the following 11 partner agencies: The Ministry Center, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nodaway County, Nodaway County Community Building, Nodaway County School Nurses, Nodaway County 4-H Council, Nodaway County Senior Center, Health Emergency Lifeline Program, Lettuce Dream, Education and Recreation for Adults with Disabilities, Habitat for Humanity of Nodaway County and Community Services, Inc.
“It’s more important than ever to support our local organizations so that they can keep doing what they do best — provide valuable resources and assistance to the people of Nodaway County,” said Amie Firavich, president of the local United Way organization. “United Way of Nodaway County is an easy way to donate to several different local organizations with just one donation. And the best part, all the funds raised by United Way … stay right here in Nodaway County.”
A free spaghetti luncheon will be held as the organization’s first event of the campaign. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, a meal will be served drive-thru style at the Nodaway County Senior Center, 12010 E. First St.
Campaign flyers complete with pledge cards will begin showing up in county mailboxes during the week of Sept. 26, noted a news release. Donors may pledge or contribute funds by sending payment to P.O. Box 164, Maryville, MO 64468 or online at nodawayunited.org.