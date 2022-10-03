United Way logo

MARYVILLE, Mo. — United Way of Nodaway County has officially kicked off its 2022-2023 fundraising campaign, setting a monetary goal of $70,000.

According to a news release, the funds collected will be used to benefit the following 11 partner agencies: The Ministry Center, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nodaway County, Nodaway County Community Building, Nodaway County School Nurses, Nodaway County 4-H Council, Nodaway County Senior Center, Health Emergency Lifeline Program, Lettuce Dream, Education and Recreation for Adults with Disabilities, Habitat for Humanity of Nodaway County and Community Services, Inc.

