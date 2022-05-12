CONCEPTION JCT, Mo. — Stephanie Turpin, a senior from the Jefferson C-123 School District, is the regional winner of the $1,000 John T. Belcher Scholarship awarded by FutureBuilders.
According to a press release, scholarship applicants were judged on the basis of academic performance, extracurricular activities and the quality of an essay. More than 150 applications were submitted this year.
The scholarship is awarded to a student in each of Missouri School Boards’ Association’s 17 regions. A statewide winner will be selected from that group.
MSBA and FutureBuilders established the scholarship program in memory of John T. Belcher, who was instrumental in developing innovative financing programs for Missouri school districts.
According to a press release, the learning environments for thousands of Missouri’s public school students were improved as a result of his work.
MSBA is a private, nonprofit organization whose mission is to help school districts succeed.
FutureBuilders is the education foundation of the MSBA.