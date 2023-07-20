MARYVILLE, Mo. — With safety in mind, Chesnut Tree Service is working Thursday to cut down the 125-year-old trees on the east side of Clinton L Allen Monument located at Lieber and Main streets.
Clinton L Allen owner Mark Allen told The Forum on Thursday that he has wanted to have this done for a while since a different tree fell and hit his building about 10 years ago.
"I hate to lose the trees,” he said. “We’ve had them there for 125 years. ...I hate to lose them, but they’re dying out up there.”
The storm a few weeks ago dropped numerous limbs out onto Main Street.
SKYE POURNAZARI/THE FORUM
Following the storm with high winds several weeks ago, Dave Chesnut said he’s been inundated with work. He estimated that this job will take about a little less than two days.
After removing a tree on the west side of the building on Wednesday, he found at least an 8-inch hollow portion running 6 feet in length through the center of the tree, Chesnut said on Thursday.