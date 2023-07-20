7-27 CLA tree1.jpg
Chesnut Tree Service works Thursday to cut down the 125-year-old trees on the east side of Clinton L Allen Monument located at Lieber and Main streets.

 SKYE POURNAZARI/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — With safety in mind, Chesnut Tree Service is working Thursday to cut down the 125-year-old trees on the east side of Clinton L Allen Monument located at Lieber and Main streets.

Clinton L Allen owner Mark Allen told The Forum on Thursday that he has wanted to have this done for a while since a different tree fell and hit his building about 10 years ago.

7-27 CLA tree2.jpg
A large branch falls Thursday morning as Chesnut Tree Service works to cut down the 125-year-old trees on the east side of Clinton L Allen Monument located at Lieber and Main streets.
