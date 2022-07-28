5 Under 35 2022

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Starting simply as a way for a local business owner to find young people in the area to help propel into a career, a new community group recently formed to recognize the top 5 people under 35 in Nodaway County.

Doug Meyer, owner of Meyer Auto located just off the downtown square, told The Forum late last week that about six months ago he reached out to Josh McKim, executive director of Nodaway County Economic Development, to see how best to find young people in the region he could sponsor through school to become mechanics.

5 under 35
Dakota Beemer
Glenna Schantz
Lt. Anthony Williams
Maggie Rockwood
Joe Frueh
