MARYVILLE, Mo. — Starting simply as a way for a local business owner to find young people in the area to help propel into a career, a new community group recently formed to recognize the top 5 people under 35 in Nodaway County.
Doug Meyer, owner of Meyer Auto located just off the downtown square, told The Forum late last week that about six months ago he reached out to Josh McKim, executive director of Nodaway County Economic Development, to see how best to find young people in the region he could sponsor through school to become mechanics.
After a longer conversation about the community’s need of young people in general and different possible ways to keep them in town, whether it’s after graduation from high school, college or trade school, an idea formed.
“We kind of talked about all that and I was impressed because I know that he’s busy; he’s got a lot of stuff going on, but he was also working on all of that stuff,” Meyer said.
In an effort to recognize the young members of the community for their good work, a community group was formed to focus on recognizing some of those young members of the community who are making a difference.
“If we want to see our community grow, it is important to keep the younger people with a successful mindset, new ideas, dreams for the future, and the energy to do it all,” Meyer said in a news release from the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce. “I believe it is equally important to recognize these individuals to let them know that we are noticing them, we need them, and we are here to help them in any way possible.”
The committee isn’t an official chamber group, but the chamber has endorsed the effort. And one of the new committee’s members is Amy Gessert, former executive director of the chamber and co-owner of Sears Hometown Store.
The local committee consists of: Meyer; McKim; Gessert; Jim Husz, farm manager at Northwest Missouri State University; Justin Mallett, assistant vice president of Diversity and Inclusion at Northwest; Stephanie Campbell, president of Downtown Maryville and owner of Blue Willow, White Elm and Black Pony; and Roxanne Reed, human resource manager for the city of Maryville.
By the time the group met, the members had emailed back and forth and knew the plan, but just needed to manage the details, like the name. Originally starting with Top 5 under 30, the group agreed that Top 5 under 35 would offer an opportunity to reach more people.
Recipient selection
Meyer explained that each year the committee plans to discuss young people they’ve seen in the community who are making a difference and find the five most successful in a variety of ways. Meyer said one of the group’s biggest goals is to find people in all areas of the community.
“Whether that meant diversity in race, or diversity in backgrounds, jobs, went to college, didn’t go to college,” he said. “We’re not limiting it really to anything. It’s just people under 35 that are doing good things, sticking out regardless who they are, where they came from, what their background is.”
This year’s recipients, according to a chamber news release, are prominent young people who have overcome adversity and made their way in the community.
Meyer said he put forth two of the names selected in the inaugural group of award recipients because they’re both very driven after success and doing good things.
“If I know two people, there have got to be way more, you know, out there,” he said.
The group is already in discussion about who will be selected for next year.
“What we’re kind of hoping is, once … word comes out, that maybe people will call us,” Meyer said.
Anyone interested in nominating someone for the award, may email Meyer a name and brief description of why the nominated person deserves the recognition to dmeyer@meyercars.com.
5 Under 35 in Nodaway County award recipients
Dakota Beemer: Age 25
Beemer is co-owner of Beemer Accessories & Glass. He is married to wife Brittany, and has a daughter named Emma.
Dakota is a member of the Maryville Elks Lodge and Maryville Pride Lions Club. He started selling accessories and doing window tinting when he was in his junior year of high school.
In 2013 he opened Beemer Accessories and Glass with his father and they have grown it to do everything from selling and installing accessories windshields and window tinting.
Glenna Schantz: Age 24
Schantz earned her bachelor’s degree in Ag Sciences with a minor in animal science from Northwest Missouri State University.
She is a licensed massage therapist. As a member of the Maryville Elks Lodge, Schantz worked through college as a bartender at the local lodge and also worked at the University Farm as a farm assistant and then became its herdsman.
After graduating she went to work for the American Angus Association, and now works as a project coordinator for the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Lt. Anthony Williams: Age 33
Williams has served Northwest for more than 12 years as a University Police Department officer.
He has a Bachelor of Science in corporate recreation and wellness, a Master of Business Administration and is a graduate of FBI National Academy Class No. 278.
He has served as the chair of the Northwest Missouri Regional Crisis Intervention Training Council, as a member of Ten Squared Men on a Mission and as a trainer and subject matter expert for Crisis Intervention Training. He has been the recipient of the University Police Department’s Life Saving Award, the International Association of Chiefs of Police’s 40 under 40, Northwest Student Impact Award and an ambassador for the St. Francis Gala.
While serving as a lieutenant, Williams has transformed department policies. He is currently preparing the team for accreditation. He also has led student employees, the development and launch of technology-enabled experiential training and numerous other processes and programs.
Maggie Rockwood: Age 29
Rockwood, born and raised in Maryville, graduated from Northwest in 2016 and is the Facilities Supervisor for Maryville Parks and Recreation. She is in charge of the Maryville Community Center and the Maryville Aquatic Center where she has found a passion for teaching and mentoring younger generations.
Rockwood also serves as the secretary for the New Nodaway Humane Society board, and volunteers for the Maryville Downtown Improvement Organization and on a promotions committee for the Maryville Public Arts Council.
Joe Frueh: Age 29
Frueh graduated from Northwest in 2015 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture Education and in 2021 obtained a master’s in agriculture education. He worked at Northwest Missouri State University as the recruiter for the school of agricultural sciences, then started a career at FCS Financial as a loan officer, serving the greater northwest Missouri area.
Frueh grew up on the family farm just outside of Pickering. He is a third-generation farmer on both his mother’s and father’s sides. Frueh has his own cow/calf operation on his farm located outside of Wilcox. When he is not working or on the farm, he fills his free time by being active in the community.
Currently, he is a member of the Nodaway County Extension Board of Directors, Nodaway County Cattlemen’s Association Board, Nodaway County Community Building Board, Nodaway County Fair Board, Nodaway County Livestock Show Board, and the Nodaway County Farm Bureau Board where he is the current vice president. He is also on the Maryville Elks Lodge 760 Board and officer team as the Lecturing Knight.