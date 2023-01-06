MARYVILLE, Mo. — The alumni of Tau Kappa Epsilon at Northwest Missouri State have awarded 14 academic scholarships for the 2022-2023 academic year.
According to a news release, the scholarships are made possible by TKE alumni financial support toward the TKE Scholarship Fund held with the Northwest Foundation.
The scholarships are awarded annually to recognize academic and leadership attributes demonstrated by the recipients and their involvement in the active TKE chapter and on the Northwest campus.
The 2022-2023 recipients are: Jackson Faulkner, Kansas City, Missouri; Caleb Goodwin, Liberty, Missouri; Noah Graham, Kansas City, Missouri; Jacob Layman, Olathe, Kansas; Salvatore Bonadonna, Kansas City, Missouri; Corben McClintock, Kansas City, Missouri; Austin Walker, Kansas City, Missouri; Blake Leasure, Keytesville, Missouri; Tanner Carriker, New Cambria, Missouri; Brandon Wooten, Kansas City, Missouri; Carter Kinslow, Kansas City, Missouri; Drew Walker, Maryville; Peyton Baker, Kansas City, Missouri; and Landyn Cowger, Liberty, Missouri.
TKE has more than 1,700 alumni who joined the fraternity while at Northwest and its alumni association is recognized as one of the top TKE alumni associations within the TKE international fraternity, noted a news release. The fraternity has chapters on more than 265 campuses in the United States and Canada.
TKE alumni have held leadership roles with the Northwest Foundation, The Northwest Alumni Association and The TKE International Board of Directors including past university president B.D. Owens.
Tau Kappa Epsilon was founded in 1899 at Illinois Wesleyan University. The Delta-Nu Chapter was founded as the 109th chapter of TKE at Northwest in 1954.