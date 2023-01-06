TKE scholarships

Tau Kappa Epsilon 2022-2023 scholarship recipients shown in the front row, from left are: Blake Leasure/Grammateus, Sal Bonadonna/Histor, Landyn Cowger/Prytanis; middle row: Brandon Wooton/Crysophylos, Carter Kinslow, Caleb Goodwin/Pylortes, Jackson Faulkner/Hegemon,Corben McClintock/Rush Chair, Jake Layman/Hypophetes; back row: Peyton Baker/House Manager, Austin Walker. Not shown are: Tanner Carriker/External Epi, Noah Graham/IFC VP Philanthropy and Drew Walker.

 

 SUBMITTED BY THE TKE ALUMNI ASSOCIATION

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The alumni of Tau Kappa Epsilon at Northwest Missouri State have awarded 14 academic scholarships for the 2022-2023 academic year.

According to a news release, the scholarships are made possible by TKE alumni financial support toward the TKE Scholarship Fund held with the Northwest Foundation.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags