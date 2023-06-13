MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State University alumni and friends are invited to enjoy fun at the ballpark this summer.
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State University alumni and friends are invited to enjoy fun at the ballpark this summer.
All alumni and friends are invited to Northwest Day at the Kansas City Royals on Sunday, July 30.
Join the Northwest Alumni Association at Kauffman Stadium and watch Major League Baseball’s Kansas City Royals take on the Minnesota Twins.
The first pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City.
Tickets are $13 each and seats are located in the upper deck on the left field side. Additionally, parking must be purchased in advance, and discounted parking is available to Northwest alumni and friends.
To purchase game tickets as well as discounted parking, click this link. All tickets are digital and will be emailed no later than one week before the July 30 game. Printed tickets are not available.
A Northwest Alumni Association tent will be set up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Parking Lot J, where alumni and friends are invited to visit on their way into the stadium for a free Northwest promotional item.
