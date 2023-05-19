MARYVILLE, Mo. — Ten Squared Women recently selected the local nonprofit organization Ark of Freedom to receive its quarterly donation of $8,700.
Ark of Freedom, a Christ-centered ministry with the mission of nurturing hope, healing and freedom for those affected by addiction, has been active for around three years and is working toward providing a sober living environment for recovering addicts.
On Tuesday morning, Ten Squared Women founder Amanda Twaddle presented the check at the nonprofit’s headquarters on Third Street.
“We like that we were able to donate to them, because they are kinda starting from the ground and building up,” she said. “... Addiction, it affects everyone and anyone. It’s not specific toward anyone. I think a lot of people think Maryville is a small town and it doesn’t affect us, but it does. Addiction affects everyone, so for us to be able to help you move toward sober living for people, keep them safe and have a good environment with other people is important to us.”
Ark of Freedom president and volunteer Becky Wyant said that within the last two years the nonprofit has seen more than 100 people attend the organization’s various recovery groups.
“They are centered around addiction,” she said. “Most of the people do have drug and alcohol addiction, but (the groups) are centered not on a specific addiction, just addiction in general. A lot of times when we give up one addiction, we take on another addiction so we try to get to the root of why we do the things we do that make us miserable.”
She said that while the organization is Christ-centered, belief is not a requirement to attend the group meetings. She said, however, that some attendees have found themselves so moved by testimony and support that they have begun to believe.
Wyant said that the organization, made up entirely of volunteers, plans to use the funds to start a sober living residence.
“We think it’s very much needed in Maryville,” she said. She further explained that the nearest Oxford House — a self-run, self-supported recovery house — is about 75 miles away, though there may be closer sober living options.
“We will be setting up sober living, yeah, we don’t know which method we will follow, the Oxford or not,” Wyant said.
She said the two main reasons people relapse is lack of a support system after leaving treatment to get clean and loneliness. A sober living home helps to curb both of those causes for relapse.
“You’re kind of left with ‘go back to my previous environment,’ or live on the streets and we do have a homeless population here in town,” Wyant said. “... So sober living will help that.”
She said the organization is looking for potential landlords to support the cause and work with the organization. The vision is that the home would be self-sufficient so that tenants, who will be accountable for the house itself, will be able to learn responsibility.
“We would just be there to sponsor and kinda subsidize with these funds,” Wyant said. “Someone coming fresh out of treatment wouldn’t have a job on day one. … Hopefully they would, over time, pay that back so that we can keep that as a rolling fund for other newcomers that come in.”
She said sometimes in order to stay on the sober path a person will have to cut themselves off from friends and family to create a better environment for themselves. While they may attend a meeting, that’s only one hour, leaving 23 more for the addict to find ways to fill at home, alone.
“We think sober living would be great,” Wyant said. “So it’s just kinda living together in recovery and supporting each other. Helping each other get back up on their feet.”
For more information about Ark of Freedom, visit arkoffreedom.org or call the center at 660-853-3142.
Life recovery groups meet from 6 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Friday. The meetings are free and open to the public.