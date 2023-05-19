Ark of Freedom
Buy Now

Ark of Freedom founder and volunteer Becky Wyant, second from right, receives a check from Ten Squared Women founder Amanda Twaddle, right, on Tuesday morning. Shown with them are board members Paula Bradshaw and Pastor Laura Rand.

 SKYE POURNAZARI/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Ten Squared Women recently selected the local nonprofit organization Ark of Freedom to receive its quarterly donation of $8,700.

Ark of Freedom, a Christ-centered ministry with the mission of nurturing hope, healing and freedom for those affected by addiction, has been active for around three years and is working toward providing a sober living environment for recovering addicts.

0
0
0
0
0