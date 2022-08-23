MARYVILLE, Mo. — More kids in first through sixth grade participated in the Maryville Public Library’s Summer Reading Program than have in any year since 2018, according to a library news release.
According to information provided by the Maryville Public Library, 144 kids participated in the Summer Reading Program in 2022 — an increase of 10 percent from 2021 and 15.2 percent from 2019. In addition, 23 readers participated from grades 7-12, and 78 adults signed up for the challenge.
“We are thrilled that we saw more kids participating and getting cards through (ARPA) funding provided by the Nodaway County Commission,” Youth Services Coordinator Elizabeth Argo said. “Studies show that kids who participate in summer reading programs do better on reading assessments in the fall when school resumes and we want to be a part of that.”
The year-round 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program also saw a seasonal increase with parents signing up 30 children. In the first through sixth grade group, 52 kids met their reading goal for the summer and 59 read for at least 20 days. In addition, the library loaned out 5,913 children’s books, and 6,931 adult books during the time period for Summer Reading Program.
Children in grades 1-12 collected prizes at the halfway mark and when they completed their goals, noted a release. Prizes were possible through a donation by the Maryville Pride Lions and donations from local restaurants.
Even though Summer Reading Program has ended, kids from birth to age 6 outside the city limits of Maryville may still get a library card funded with ARPA funds. Library staff plans to attend school open houses at the beginning of the school year to offer parents an opportunity to get a library card for their children on site.