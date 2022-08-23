Summer Reading Program

Samuel and Connie Jenkins recently collected their prizes as part of the Maryville Public Library’s Summer Reading Program.

 SUBMITTED BY THE MARYVILLE PUBLIC LIBRARY

MARYVILLE, Mo. — More kids in first through sixth grade participated in the Maryville Public Library’s Summer Reading Program than have in any year since 2018, according to a library news release.

According to information provided by the Maryville Public Library, 144 kids participated in the Summer Reading Program in 2022 — an increase of 10 percent from 2021 and 15.2 percent from 2019. In addition, 23 readers participated from grades 7-12, and 78 adults signed up for the challenge.

