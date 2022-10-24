Job center (copy)
The Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments Job Center location at 114 W. Third Street in Maryville is shown.

 FILE PHOTO

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Residents of northwest Missouri will have an opportunity to weigh in on state plans for broadband internet connectivity in the region.

Officials from the Missouri Office of Broadband Development will visit Maryville from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, on the third floor of the J.W. Jones Student Union on the campus of Northwest Missouri State University.

