MARYVILLE, Mo. — Residents of northwest Missouri will have an opportunity to weigh in on state plans for broadband internet connectivity in the region.
Officials from the Missouri Office of Broadband Development will visit Maryville from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, on the third floor of the J.W. Jones Student Union on the campus of Northwest Missouri State University.
According to a news release from the Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments, the state of Missouri is expected to receive more than $500 million through two components of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act: The Broadband Equity, Access, Deployment program and the Digital Equity Act program.
OBD officials are traveling the state to hear from Missourians about how this money should be spent.
“All across the state, communities struggle when they cannot take full advantage of the opportunities offered by the digital economy,” said BJ Tanksley, director of the Office of Broadband Development. “We understand that those opportunities look different in different parts of the state. In order to design programs that address the challenges in your area, we need to hear from you.”
Meeting attendees will hear from OBD officials about the Connecting All Missourians initiative and measures local communities can take now to prepare themselves for this round of funding opportunities. They want to hear from attendees about the situation in their region: the specific challenges faced by residents who struggle to access the internet and the local resources, strategies, and know-how that can be used to overcome them.
“The importance of having access to reliable and affordable broadband has gained even more prominence in the northwest due to the COVID-19 pandemic by accelerating the need for broadband access for education, telemedicine, business, work and entertainment in northwest Missouri,” said Kim Mildward, economic development planner for the Regional Council. “However, we quickly learned that we need to provide opportunities in the region for individuals and families related to digital equity and literacy. We are hoping to gain insight on how to make this possible at the forum.”
For more information on the Connecting All Missourians public engagement meeting, please contact Mildward at kim@nwmorcog.org or 660-582-5121, Ext. 2.