MHS Alumni donate to Library

Bryan Grow and Kim Offutt receive a donation from Rita Poppa and Judy Warren, members of the Maryville High School Class of 1962. The alumni presented a check for $325 to Librarian Kim Offutt on Thursday, Oct. 27 in the school library.

 SUBMITTED BY MARYVILLE HIGH SCHOOL

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville High School Class of 1962 gathered for its 60th class reunion this fall.

According to an email from the school district, 26 members were able to gather and share some laughter along with stories and a lot of catching up.

