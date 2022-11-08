MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville High School Class of 1962 gathered for its 60th class reunion this fall.
According to an email from the school district, 26 members were able to gather and share some laughter along with stories and a lot of catching up.
Money was collected, initially to pay for food and a gathering space to host the reunion, however, alumni were generous and too much money was raised.
The alumni ultimately decided to donate the leftover funds to the high school, and some impassioned readers specifically suggested the library.
Spoofhound alumni Rita Poppa and Judy Warren presented a check for $325 to Maryville High School Librarian Kim Offutt and Assistant Principal Bryan Grow on Thursday, Oct. 27. The funds will be used to purchase books that students request.
“The funds will directly benefit students and continue to encourage reading at MHS,” Offutt said.
“The donation was very generous and we appreciate the class of 1962 thinking of our current Spoofhounds and how this gift can directly impact our students,” Grow said. “Offering selections of their choosing that meet our book standards is awesome. Seeing students engrossed in a good book is a great sight to behold, especially at school.”
The Class of 1962 donors hope the funds will contribute many books with countless pages to turn as the stories unfold, and that reading will be bolstered at the high school with more students than before checking out books.