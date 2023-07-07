7-6 Skidmore Depot sign 1.jpg
A new Skidmore Depot Museum sign was erected at the museum last week, as the community prepares to open the facility to the public during this year’s Punkin Show.

SKIDMORE, Mo. — The city of Skidmore has worked diligently to update, upgrade and maintain the city’s museum and this year a new sign now provides information about the depot museum to interested history buffs.

For years the city has worked alongside volunteers to clean up and make secure the Skidmore Depot Museum which holds a plethora of city history. From trophies won by attendees of the school to old military uniforms donated by local families, the museum contains a lot of the city’s past now displayed for guests to peruse when the facility is open.

The Skidmore Depot Museum sign was designed by Skidmore Mayor Teresa Carter. The city may use signs like this for other city-owned property.
