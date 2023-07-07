This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
SKIDMORE, Mo. — The city of Skidmore has worked diligently to update, upgrade and maintain the city’s museum and this year a new sign now provides information about the depot museum to interested history buffs.
For years the city has worked alongside volunteers to clean up and make secure the Skidmore Depot Museum which holds a plethora of city history. From trophies won by attendees of the school to old military uniforms donated by local families, the museum contains a lot of the city’s past now displayed for guests to peruse when the facility is open.
Former city clerk Meagan Morrow told The Forum on Friday that the city would like to have the museum open at least once a month.
Skidmore Mayor Teresa Carter has put a lot of her own efforts into the museum within the last year. She has spent hours helping to paint the building, keep track of donated funds and also helped find and install the new ramp at the museum.
The city received a $500 award from the Richard S. Brownlee grant program from the State Historical Society of Missouri.
A longtime former SHSMO Executive Director, Richard S. Brownlee grants help Missouri cultural heritage institutions preserve and provide access to local history. Brownlee Local History Grants of up to $500 are available for the preservation of historical records or education and programming of activities.
“We had talked about doing all similar signs at all locations (owned by the city),” Morrow said.
Thanks to the skilled hands at Missouri Vocation Rehabilitation, the new sign is now installed on site and provides the City Hall phone number for those looking to schedule a tour or volunteer.
Morrow said the city is planning to have the museum open during this year’s Punkin Show, which is scheduled for Friday, July 28, Saturday, July 29, and Sunday, July 30. A list of events is attached to this story.