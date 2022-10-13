2020 In the News

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Nodaway County Sheriff Randy Strong last week said that his agency has met with each school district in the county about school safety procedures and has increased its presence as planned in schools so far this year.

Since the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, this summer, local school officials have been working closely with law enforcement agencies to coordinate their own responses to active shooter situations and to make sure everyone involved is clear on potential plans and scenarios.

