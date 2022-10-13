MARYVILLE, Mo. — Nodaway County Sheriff Randy Strong last week said that his agency has met with each school district in the county about school safety procedures and has increased its presence as planned in schools so far this year.
Since the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, this summer, local school officials have been working closely with law enforcement agencies to coordinate their own responses to active shooter situations and to make sure everyone involved is clear on potential plans and scenarios.
“We’re working desperately to address those needs,” Strong said during a quarterly county officeholders meeting on Oct. 6.
In addition to meeting with administrators and teachers at each district, Strong said that he and his deputies are visiting each school regularly to normalize their presence.
“We talk to students and we spend some time in there,” Strong said. “That’s one of our ways to provide safety at this point, is just to have a presence there and everybody can see our cars parked out in front of the buildings. That has been huge.
“Faculty really have expressed to me numerous times how much they appreciate the attention … and how much safer the staff feels to see us walk through. So that’s very positive.”
When not on other calls, deputies rotate visiting different buildings at different times each day.
“So this is an ongoing thing and we continue to try to see what we can do to protect our students,” Strong said.
Also during last week’s meeting, Strong said his office is working to replace ceiling exhaust fans that have not worked properly in some time.
Additionally, South District Commissioner Scott Walk said he is sorting through potential vendors to gauge the cost of adding a sprinkler system to the jail. That became a top priority after a fire in a jail cell last year caused significant damage that could have been mitigated with a working sprinkler system.
Strong also praised mental health initiatives that bring mental health professionals to the jail each week to meet with inmates and also with staff. He said the program has been an unequivocally successful experience for all involved.