Senior Center (copy)
Joe Snyders and Decker Brown, two St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic School students, serve lunch to Roland Hayden at the Nodaway County Senior Center last year. The senior center will serve a public Thanksgiving meal that will be available for sit-down, pickup or home-delivery from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24.

 FORUM FILE PHOTO

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Nodaway County Senior Center is hosting its fifth annual Thanksgiving Day Dinner on November 24. The dinner will take place from 11a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Senior Center.

“The thing were gonna do different this year than we have in the last two years is we’re gonna open it up to dine-in,” Amie Firavich, for senior center administrator, said.

