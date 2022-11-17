MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Nodaway County Senior Center is hosting its fifth annual Thanksgiving Day Dinner on November 24. The dinner will take place from 11a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Senior Center.
“The thing were gonna do different this year than we have in the last two years is we’re gonna open it up to dine-in,” Amie Firavich, for senior center administrator, said.
There will also be options for carry out and for home delivery. For home delivery, Firavich said it’s a good idea for community members to call before 9 a.m. the day of to ensure the meal is prepared and the address is added to the delivery route.
The full Thanksgiving dinner will include turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, stuffing, cranberry salad and more. The freewill donation dinner is open to the public. It will also serve the Nodaway County Jail, the Northwest Missouri State University Police Department, the Maryville Police Department and emergency responders at the Nodaway County Ambulance District, according to Firavich.
“We’re looking to feed around 200,” Firavich said.
The Nodaway County Senior Center is still looking for volunteers to help with the dinner and for dessert donations. To place an order, make a dessert, to volunteer or give a monetary donation, or volunteer, please call 660-562-3999.
