MARYVILLE, Mo. — As the COVID-19 pandemic has persisted, people around the world have found it difficult to maintain proper nutrition. The same is true in Nodaway County and Second Harvest Community Food Bank of St. Joseph is working to fill the gap.
On Tuesday, the food bank held a Fresh Mobile Pantry food distribution at the First United Methodist Church in Maryville, the first of this year’s monthly events scheduled at the church.
“It looks like we’re getting ready to do the Indy 500 or something,” said Pastor Kim Mitchell of the First United Methodist Church. “I got here at 6:30 (a.m.) and the first row was already here waiting.”
She noted that the church also received around 10 phone calls from people checking to make sure the drop-off was still happening.
“It turns into a frenzy here … once they have everything organized,” she said. “We’re blessed to have the National Guard here to help.”
She said event notices used to say the event would be held from 10 a.m. to noon, but the food is typically distributed well before that.
“We stopped putting an end time on it anymore because it just goes so quickly,” Mitchell said. “We’ve managed to figure out the traffic.”
Only once during the event did a car horn sound, an accident by a young child who made their way into the front seat of a waiting vehicle.
Merlin Atkins director of The Ministry Center was on hand to help direct traffic and organize food. He’s used to working with Second Harvest because of the food bank’s regular food drops at the local food pantry located at 971 S. Main St.
Atkins received a phone call early Tuesday morning so he “knew what to expect,” with regard to food types.
Andrew Foster with Second Harvest assists with community engagement and finding volunteers for events held throughout the organization’s 19-county service area.
He said Tuesday that Second Harvest holds around 40 such Fresh Mobile Pantry events per month within the region. Usually only two mobiles are held per day, but on Tuesday, the food bank held four. Offering a glimpse at the food insecurity in northwest Missouri, four truckloads of food were distributed.
Foster said Second Harvest provided a wide variety of fresh produce such as pineapples, apples, oranges, sweet potatoes, carrots and onions. But that’s not all, the drop also included frozen boneless pork loin filets.
“They’re getting kind of loaded up today which is great,” he said.
According to Blake Haynes, Second Harvest communications coordinator, the Fresh Mobile Pantry events typically offer fresh produce, but occasionally and based entirely on donations on hand, proteins will be available.
Each regular distribution site, of which there are three in Nodaway County (Maryville, Barnard and Skidmore), will receive a truck load of food. During the event anyone may line up and wait.
“We try to serve as many families as possible,” Haynes said.
That truckload will be different based on what kind of produce is available. Haynes explained that a truck will fit more bags of oranges than boxes of cabbage. The type of produce definitely plays a role in how many people are served at each drop.
- In Maryville, drops will begin at 10 a.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the First United Methodist Church, 102 N. Main St.
- In Barnard, the drops are scheduled each month for 10 a.m. the first Tuesday of the month on Fourth Street.
- In Skidmore, the Second Harvest will distribute food starting at 10 a.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month at the city ballpark, 100 Adams St.
Volunteers
Members of the Missouri National Guard took part in Tuesday’s distribution and it was definitely not their first time.
Working with precision gained only through persistent practice, the group of Guardsmen organized and cut open the food boxes and bags preparing them for distribution to the public waiting in the parking lot.
Master Sgt. Cliff Scroggins told The Forum that the group has worked food distribution events somewhere in northwest Missouri at least two to three times per week since last April.
“I’d hate to guess how many we’ve done honestly,” he said.
First United Methodist Church volunteer Liz Burnsides told The Forum that when the cars get going it moves really fast.
“They know what they’re doing,” she said. “It would be impossible if we didn’t have these National Guard members. They take care of all that. They just tell us what to do.”
Burnsides said she and volunteer Pam Tripp have helped so many times they’re beginning to recognize people in the vehicles, but don’t know their names.
Those interested in receiving food do not have to present identification or any information to receive food at any Fresh Mobile Pantry event.
Though not his first time delivering food to those in need, Nathan Barnes said it was his first helping with the Second Harvest food drop and that he was happy to do it.
Barnes also volunteers delivering meals as part of C.H.O.W. or FUMC’s “Church on Wednesdays.”
The free meal is provided through donations to anyone who needs one starting at 5 p.m. every Wednesday. It is currently drive-thru only. Burnsides said there is no need to call ahead to request a meal.