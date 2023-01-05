MARYVILLE, Mo. — While many high schoolers spend the summer enjoying the great outdoors, two Maryville brothers working on Eagle Scout projects spent it cleaning up the great outdoors.
Dayn and Logan Henderson, a sophomore and freshman at Maryville High School respectively, spruced up Robertson-Crist Park, located at 519 Prather St., over the summer. The duo gave their wrap-up presentation to the Maryville Parks and Recreation board last month.
During their presentation, the brothers Henderson explained that they felt drawn to giving the park a much-needed makeover.
“We felt like after visiting the park that it had been left for nature to take over,” Dayn said. “(It was) overgrown and just looked terrible. And so we thought it was a good idea to clean up the overgrowth and restore the park to its natural beauty as a nature park while retaining still bushes, trees and flowers.”
In phase one of the project, Dayn handled clearing out much of the undergrowth from the trees, including clearing sight lines within the park itself and for residents who live next to the park. Along with his brother, Dayn roped in several players from the Spoofhounds football team and some other friends — 59 in all putting in over 400 man-hours on the cleanup.
Before they began clearing, “you really could not see the pond with all the overgrowth, you just could not see anything,” Dayn said. “And then after completing phase one … you can see the pond down there, you can see the trail still continues.”
Phase one also included mulching around trees and trails.
“And another part of this was cleaning up the bathrooms, because they were nasty,” Dayn said. “And so what I personally did was make it my duty to give it a makeover. Now, this wasn’t part of the project, I just felt like it was needed to spice up the beauty of it.”
Phase two, handled by Logan, focused on an enclosed clearing along a trail within the park.
The clearing was surrounded by flora, “and there’s two dead trees in the middle,” Logan said. “And so I thought a good project would be to cut those trees down and turn them into stumps for people to sit on.”
Logan said he envisioned the area as a kind of outdoor classroom for anyone who wanted to use it.
After cutting the trees into two-foot-tall stumps, he sanded them down and sealed them. Then he added some logs in another nearby area with a view of the pond for good measure.
MPR Director Jeff Stubblefield said that when all was said and done, the parking lot had been nearly filled with brush that had been cleared out, and said the work had helped “immensely.”
During their meeting last month, MPR board members each thanked the Hendersons for their initiative in cleaning up the park.
“You earned whatever badges you were after, that’s for sure, you guys did a great job, thank you,” said board member Gentry Martin.