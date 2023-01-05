MARYVILLE, Mo. — While many high schoolers spend the summer enjoying the great outdoors, two Maryville brothers working on Eagle Scout projects spent it cleaning up the great outdoors.

Dayn and Logan Henderson, a sophomore and freshman at Maryville High School respectively, spruced up Robertson-Crist Park, located at 519 Prather St., over the summer. The duo gave their wrap-up presentation to the Maryville Parks and Recreation board last month.

