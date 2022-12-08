MARYVILLE, Mo. — Joking that 20 years sounds like an awfully long time be in any one position, Maryville Middle School Principal Kevin Pitts told The Forum on Tuesday that he’s retiring at the end of his 19th year leading the local middle school.
With 27 years in the education field — 25 of those working in the Maryville R-II School District — Pitts said he felt it was time for a change. Even though he doesn’t have an immediate plan, he knows it’s time.
“I’m looking for other opportunities,” he said. “I just feel like the time is right.”
A career of making a difference
Pitts received a bachelor’s degree in education from Northwest Missouri State University in 1995 and was hired as a paraprofessional at Washington Middle School in Maryville. Just a year later he began teaching fifth grade at the school.
After three years and some master’s coursework, Pitts was hired to be the elementary school principal at South Harrison in Bethany, Missouri. He then earned his master’s in education in 2000, also from Northwest, and by the fall of 2001 returned to the Maryville R-II district as assistant principal at MMS.
Two years later he was promoted to principal, which he says has been his favorite of all his positions.
“(It offers) an opportunity to just see the whole school and have an influence on the entire school,” he said.
His influence has been recognized numerous times during his career, including by middle school students in 2016 when they presented him with their Golden Milk-Bone Award, traditionally given to a civic leader whose actions benefit not only local schools, but the Maryville community as a whole.
That same year, Pitts was honored with the Northwest Regional Distinguished Principal Award at the Missouri Association of Elementary School Principals Leadership Conference, in part due to his instrumental role in developing MMS’s “Leader in Me” curriculum in 2014. The curriculum, developed by the Franklin Covey Co., of Salt Lake City, Utah, encourages educators to view every child as a capable leader and to implement strategies to inspire individual and team success.
“We were kind of looking for something that addressed the nonacademic part of a person,” Pitts said. “We’re trying to teach the whole child, so we thought that fit in well with the culture we already had and then kind of took it to a deeper level. It gave us seven, basically, anchors that adults and kids can relate to and become better people through those habits. It gives us a common language.”
The program is based on the book “The Leader in Me - How Schools and Parents Around the World Are Inspiring Greatness, One Child at a Time” by the late self-help author and speaker Stephen Covey.
“It’s not a program, it’s a process. It’s a way of creating a culture that the adults lead by example,” Pitts said about the curriculum in 2014. “Then eventually we work that into our curriculum and everything we do in order to influence our students to have the tools to be successful in anything they choose to do down the road.”
Designed specifically for young people and those who seek to educate and mentor them, “The Leader in Me” uses material adapted from Covey’s earlier work for adults, “The Seven Habits of Highly Effective People,” which has sold more than 25 million copies worldwide since first appearing in 1989.
In 2017, the middle school was named a Leader in Me Lighthouse School, meaning that it had achieved outstanding results in school and student outcomes by implementing the curriculum.
At the time, Pitts told The Forum that it takes most schools around five years to receive Lighthouse status.
“We got there in three years, on our first application, which is extremely rare,” he said in 2017.
On Tuesday, he told The Forum that he’s “most proud of our culture. I just feel like we’ve worked really hard, and (we’re) just surrounded by a phenomenal staff, always have been. And I think it’s something that we’ve intentionally worked on over the years, is our culture and providing that environment where kids know they’re cared for. We’re trying to find the genius in each kid.”
Now midway through his final year, Pitts said he’s built some incredible relationships that will last a lifetime. He said people often asked how he learned the names and faces of so many students. He said it was a matter of really learning the names and faces of those fifth graders when they arrived at the school.
He still hears from former students on occasion, even running into them.
“I’m blessed that I’ve basically been in one school district my whole career,” Pitts said.
Looking forward, he plans to spend a bit more time at the family farm in Fontanelle, Iowa, and he knows of at least one person who has a long to-do list for him — his wife, Jen.
“The community’s been, just like super good, not just to me but to our family,” he said. “Hopefully it’s been as good for Maryville as Maryville has been to our family.”
Though his daughters are off doing their own thing — one in Omaha, working at Boys Town National Research Hospital and his youngest is a senior studying psychology at Truman State University — he’s looking forward to the opportunity to see them more.
“I just want to thank all of our staff members, teachers and support staff, superintendents, school boards,” Pitts said. “They’ve always been super supportive. I guess if I wanted one thing to leave, I hope that every kid that ever went to this school knows that they were cared about by me and our staff. I think that’s the most important thing. You assume they learn ..., but I hope they all know that I cared about them. … From the most challenging to the easiest, we cared about them.”
Recognizing greatness
District leaders, coworkers and friends had a lot to say about Pitts’ leadership style, his good humor and overall great ability to connect with students.
“Mr. Pitts has taught me many lessons in administration and life,” said Kate Lydon, MMS assistant principal. “He is a strong leader who is gregarious, wise and a defender of underdogs. His stories will keep you entertained for hours; just ask and you will get one.
“The name Kevin Pitts is often synonymous with Maryville Middle School and most former students have a story about him. Kevin has a knack with middle students and de-escalating situations. A student can stop by the office and they often walk out with a new nickname that he somehow remembers for years! Mr. Pitts will be greatly missed next year but he is a man of many talents and I am excited to see what’s next for him!”
Former Maryville R-II Superintendent Becky Albrecht told The Forum in an email that “When it comes to building relationships, Mr. Pitts is the best in the business. He has a huge heart and really cares for kids and his people.”
That feeling is shared by Valerie Clements, MMS office manager, who told The Forum that working for Pitts has been wonderful.
“The best thing is when he hires you it’s because he trusts you to do your job, then he lets you do it,” she said. “You don’t find that with a lot of bosses.”
Current Maryville R-II Superintendent Logan Lightfoot told The Forum that when serving as a principal, no one will agree with every single decision made. What people will remember, however, is how that principal made them matter. Whether it be students, teachers, or support staff, great principals know how to make people realize that they are important.
“Mr. Pitts does this,” Lightfoot said. “Whether it be the nicknames he gives, the time he spends with struggling students or the trust he builds with his staff, people understand the role they play in making MMS a great place to learn.
“In my short time with him, I’ve seen the small things he does each day to connect with those he leads. In reality, the small things aren’t all that small when it comes to building a positive climate in a school. Mr. Pitts has been a fantastic leader for so many Spoofhounds.”