12-8 Pitts.jpg
Maryville Middle School Principal Kevin Pitts plans to retire at the end of the year. He is shown with his shelf of overflowing Pez dispensers given to him by students throughout his 19 years as principal. Pitts told The Forum that he only purchased about 10 of these. Once it got out that he liked them, students began finding ways to give him new ones.

 SKYE POURNAZARI/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Joking that 20 years sounds like an awfully long time be in any one position, Maryville Middle School Principal Kevin Pitts told The Forum on Tuesday that he’s retiring at the end of his 19th year leading the local middle school.

With 27 years in the education field — 25 of those working in the Maryville R-II School District — Pitts said he felt it was time for a change. Even though he doesn’t have an immediate plan, he knows it’s time.

12-8 Pitts 2016.jpg
Maryville Middle School Principal Kevin Pitts was crowned and congratulated by his students upon winning the MMS Golden Milk-Bone Award for service and civic leadership in 2016.
12-8 Pitts 2017.jpg
The Maryville Middle School Student Lighthouse Leadership Team poses in a staircase with principal Kevin Pitts in 2017.
Pitts 2019.jpg
Maryville Middle School Principal Kevin Pitts speaks in front of the community members who took part in Leadership Day in 2019.
12-8 Pitts 2014.jpg

Kevin Pitts, Maryville Middle School principal, talks with fifth grader Trey Stooksbury in 2014. 
