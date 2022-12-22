MARYVILLE, Mo. — On a cold, dark Wednesday evening, several scores of bright, excited, smiling faces bounded around the Maryville Walmart in search of toys, bedspreads, jewelry, art supplies, backpacks and so much more thanks to the annual Santa Cops for Kids event.
Each year, with last year being the exception due to dangerous weather, local law enforcement agencies partner with Maryville Elks Lodge 760 to bring joy to the faces of children who might just need a bit of a brighter holiday.
“It takes a lot of work to put it together, so it’s good to see it come to fruition and know that we’re making an impact,” said Maryville police officer Ian Myers, who also serves as the Maryville R-II school resource officer and helps with the event each year.
Founded in 2013, the Santa Cops for Kids program is geared toward brightening the holiday experience for area children in need by connecting them with local law enforcement officers and community members for an evening of gift shopping.
Each youth is provided a gift card worth $150 and officers and community members keep track of the gifts placed in the cart so the child doesn’t overspend.
Myers told The Forum last week that the Santa Cops program has evolved from a single-night event to providing support throughout the year. While students were home during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said the program provided ways for students to access the internet. Working to find where real help is needed in the county, Myer said the program started a food pantry at a local school and is working on another one.
The program accepts donations throughout the year and has in the past held a golf tournament to help raise funds to provide Christmas gifts — but its real work begins each year in October.
“We start reaching out to all our Nodaway County school districts and taking nominations for our participants,” he said.
School districts provide a significant portion of the program’s nominations, but they also receive self-nominations and others they accept through Facebook.
He noted that this way has worked well because it allows teachers and school staff who spend a lot of time getting to know the students to make selections of kids who might need this the most.
“They’re going to know where the economic need really is,” Myers said, who explained they don’t require applications. “... If we get your nomination, we’re going to do what we can to help you out.”
Once the list is compiled, they check it twice by calling parents to gauge interest and find the right date.
The officers also use this as an opportunity to reach out to children who may have had a negative or traumatic experience in their life when law enforcement may have been present.
“We try to include those kiddos as well, so that we can kind of build that bridge and repair that relationship and let them see we’re good people too,” Myers said. “We live here. We work here. We raise our families here. We care about this place.”
Myers said this is the fifth or sixth year that members of Elks Lodge 760 have helped with the event.
“They not only help us with financial contributions, but they help provide the manpower that we cannot necessarily pull,” he said. “For years we’ve been taking more kids to this shopping event than we have officers in all of Nodaway County.”
This year the program spent $10,200 on the event by providing gift cards worth $150 to each of 68 Nodaway County children.
The Elks help with check-in and keeping track of the children’s totals as they pick out items.
“They are just incredible people and we could not be more (grateful),” Myers said.
John Nelson, with Elks Lodge No. 760, said the Elks has partnered with local law enforcement agencies for the event for at least five years.
Doug Meyer with the Elks said the group applies for a grant from the Elks National Foundation for $2,500 to help children who may need a better Christmas to receive one.
And many did. The Forum spoke with several families during the event who were overwhelmed with the kindness and meaning for their children.
Carlin Blair, who recently adopted her two grandchildren, Peyton and Mason, said they live on Social Security and Christmas wasn’t going to be much this year. But thanks to this event, her grandchildren not only received presents, but were able to select them as well.
Mason was very excited about an electric scooter he was going to get. Numerous times he asked his grandma how long it would take to charge up the battery. When she told him a full 24 hours, his minor letdown was only slightly perceptible as he went on to look at other items.
His sister Peyton, 13, said she was most interested in art supplies and picked out several thick books filled with clean sheets of drawing paper. Her grandmother said she goes through them at a rapid rate.
Gina Jenson officially adopted her three grandchildren on Dec. 5, following the passing of her daughter a year ago.
“This is great,” she said. “This is good. … This is awesome.”
Addisyn Pleasance, 13, picked out some necessities, like a new comforter set and a backpack, but said her favorite item was a pair of dangling butterfly earrings.
Her brothers, Bridger and Brantley, opted for radio-controlled cars and boxing robots — they even picked out the same Squishmallow cow named Dunkie, though they didn’t know it until after they made it through the checkout lane.
Two registers were set aside for the event with Santa’s helpers and Walmart employees Becky Duchien, Kat Black and Fernando Lopez manning their stations. Black said she thinks the event might have been her favorite day at her new job. Lopez agreed, noting he’s only been at the store about a month, but this event filled with bright, smiling faces has been a definite highlight.