MARYVILLE, Mo. — On a cold, dark Wednesday evening, several scores of bright, excited, smiling faces bounded around the Maryville Walmart in search of toys, bedspreads, jewelry, art supplies, backpacks and so much more thanks to the annual Santa Cops for Kids event.

Each year, with last year being the exception due to dangerous weather, local law enforcement agencies partner with Maryville Elks Lodge 760 to bring joy to the faces of children who might just need a bit of a brighter holiday.

Amanda Cullin, interim police chief for the University Police Department at Northwest Missouri State University pulls down a toy for a kid she was shopping with during Santa Cops for Kids held last week at Walmart.
Elks member Zeb Coleman and Missouri Conservation Agent Kris Smith helped the Forneys — Carter, 10; Robbie, 13; and Taylor, 6 — pick out their gifts at last week’s Santa Cops for Kids event at Walmart.
Carlin Blair, left, is shown with her grandchildren Mason and Peyton Blair, whom she recently adopted. She told The Forum that the Shop with a Cop event was a godsend and that it will help so much since she lives on a fixed income. Shown with the Blairs is Jamie Ball, a Maryville Middle School social studies teacher.
Addisyn Pleasance shows off her favorite item she picked up during last week’s Santa Cops for Kids held at Walmart.
Walmart employees Becky Duchien, Fernando Lopez and Kat Black dressed up for the Santa Cops for Kids event.
