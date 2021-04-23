MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Rotary Club recognized Maryville High School seniors Kelsey Scott and Caleb Kreizinger as Students of the Month during its April 21 meeting.
Scott and Kreizinger each received a certificate and scholarship check for $100. The students also will have an opportunity to apply for one of two larger scholarships from the club at the end of school year.
Scott is the daughter of Ben and Tiffany Scott. Her brother is Spencer Scott.
“Kelsey is a phenomenal peer mentor,” according to her nomination. “She represents MHS well in the community. I love her organization skills and attention to detail.”
Scott has remained busy during high school participating in the following activities: volleyball, track, swim team, Slammers Club Volleyball, and as a teacher assistant in the special education department all four years.
Within the community, she has helped coach younger girls in Slammers Club Volleyball, and coached the Sharks swim team.
After graduation, she plans to attend Northwest Missouri State University to major in special education.
“Do no harm. This means only do things that benefit all parties, don’t just do something to benefit yourself,” is her personal philosophy on life.
Kreizinger is the son of Joe and Monica Kreizinger.
“Caleb is very helpful without being asked,” according to his nomination. “He works hard in my class and is a good student. He does all of this while staying active in three sports. He is also extremely polite in my class.”
In school, Kreizinger has stayed busy with football, basketball, baseball, National Honor Society, as a peer mentor, Future Business Leaders of America and International Club.
Within the community, he has been a peer coach, a lifeguard and taught swimming lessons.
After graduation, Kreizinger plans to attend Northwest and major in psychology and minor in criminology.
“Be fearless when it comes to life, and careless when it comes to what people say and think about you,” is his personal philosophy on life.