MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Rotary Club recognized Maryville High School seniors Cassidy Kline and Adam Patton as October Students of the Month during its regular meeting Wednesday afternoon at the Maryville Community Center.
The students each received a scholarship check for $100, thanks to a program started after the passing of Rotarian Bill Adams, and a certificate in recognition of their outstanding leadership and exemplary service to the Maryville community and beyond through activities and studies while at the high school.
The certificate thanks the students “for placing service above self while helping to bring together community members and peers in order to provide humanitarian service and to advance goodwill and peace around the world.”
Kline and Patton also will have an opportunity to apply for one of two larger club-sponsored scholarships at the end of the school year in May.
Kline is the daughter of Heather and Travis Kline. Her sibling is Parker Kline.
“Cassidy is an incredible young person: intelligent, motivated, responsible, hard worker, kind, talented,” wrote her nominator. “She is very deserving of this honor.
“Cassidy shows great integrity and character. She is a strong leader in band and Spectrum. She has challenged herself with college prep classes, and maintained a high GPA. She is always willing to pitch in and help when a volunteer is needed.”
Kline has stayed busy in school as a member of the Marching Spoofhounds as drum major and low brass Section Leader. She also participates in Jazz Band, Spectrum as soprano section leader and executive board president. She is the National Honor Society secretary and also participates in International Club and musicals and theater productions.
Within the community, she volunteers at the New Nodaway Humane Society and sings at the First Christian Church. She delivers Meals on Wheels and performed “The Star-Spangled Banner,” at the Sept. 11 Memorial event.
After graduation, Kline plans to attend the University of Missouri-Kansas City Conservatory as a music performance major.
“Give everything 110%,” is her personal philosophy on life.
Patton is the son of Jeff and Melinda Patton. His siblings are Josie and Zach Patton.
“Adam is kind, helpful, responsible and respectful,” according to his nominator. “He has challenged himself with rigorous classes throughout high school, and has maintained a high GPA. He has worked to be involved in school activities and has been a valuable volunteer in the community.”
Patton has stayed busy in school as a member of the baseball team, National Honor Society, Robotics Club and as football manager. In previous years he participated in basketball, Student Council and the Men’s Volleyball Club.
Within the community, he volunteered through the National Honor Society; helped at The Ministry Center and the First United Methodist Church. He has also helped multiple times with the Elks Hoop Shoot event.
After graduation, Patton plans to attend either Northwest Missouri State University or Missouri Western State University to major in sports management or join a physical therapy program.
“My philosophy on life is that I know I will fail, just as everyone else does,” he wrote. “I believe that what you do, how you react, and what comes after is the true measure of your character.”