Rotary SOTM
Buy Now

Maryville Rotary Club past president Megan Jennings, center, is shown Wednesday with October Students of the Month Adam Patton and Cassidy Kline at the Maryville Community Center.

 SKYE POURNAZARI/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Rotary Club recognized Maryville High School seniors Cassidy Kline and Adam Patton as October Students of the Month during its regular meeting Wednesday afternoon at the Maryville Community Center.

The students each received a scholarship check for $100, thanks to a program started after the passing of Rotarian Bill Adams, and a certificate in recognition of their outstanding leadership and exemplary service to the Maryville community and beyond through activities and studies while at the high school.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags