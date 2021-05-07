MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Rotary Club recognized Maryville High School seniors Megan Hoskey and Connor Weiss as Students of the Month during its May 5 meeting.
Hoskey received a certificate and scholarship check for $100. The club delivered a check and certificate to the school for Weiss. The students also will have an opportunity to apply for one of two larger scholarships from the club at the end of school year.
Hoskey is the daughter of Kellie and Monte Hoskey. Her sister is Alexis Hoskey.
“Megan is a quiet leader who demonstrates excellent character,” according to her words of nomination. “Megan works hard in classes behind the scenes. She is active in the band and demonstrates excellent character.
“Megan is a very strong and conscientious student. She represents our school positively in the community through her involvement in church activities, band and her job at Pizza Hut. Megan is responsible and kind. She volunteers to tutor others and mentor those with special needs — on her own time.”
Hoskey has remained busy during high school taking part in band as flute section leader, Future Business Leaders of America, Octagon Club, tech crew for musicals, National Honor Society, indoor drumline and winter guard.
Within the community, she has been active in the Countryside Christian Youth Group, as a volunteer at The Ministry Center, in peer mentoring, academic tutoring and volunteering at Lettuce Dream.
After graduation she plans to attend Northwest Missouri State University and study psychology and pre-med.
“My personal philosophy for life is to face everything head-on and rise,” she noted. “Whether it leads to failure or success, I learn and grow from it.”
Weiss is the son of David and Julie Weiss. His siblings are Rachael and Katie Weiss.
“Connor is a leader in class,” according to his nomination form. “He is diligent in completing his assignments whether in-person or on virtual days. He asks great higher-order questions taking his learning a step above the norm. Connor is always the first to volunteer to help other students or with my requests. His motivation, optimism and leadership qualities are very evident.
“Connor is a hard worker with a kind heart. He is very valuable as an office assistant — always willing to do what is asked and does high quality work.”
During his high school career, Weiss stayed active in football, baseball, wrestling, rugby, Future Business Leaders of America and National Technical Honor Society.
Within the community he volunteered as a youth wrestling coach and personal athletic trainer.
After graduation he plans to attend Northwest Missouri State University and major in either business management or personal training.
“Make improvements, not excuses. Seek respect, not attention,” is his philosophy on life.