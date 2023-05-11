MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Rotary Club recognized Maryville High School seniors Miquela Giesken and Drew Burns as the final Students of the Month of the 2022-2023 school year during its regular meeting Wednesday afternoon at the Maryville Community Center.
Thanks to a program started by the family of Rotarian Bill Adams, who died in 2020, the students each received a scholarship check for $100 and a certificate in recognition of their outstanding leadership and exemplary service to the Maryville community and beyond through activities and studies while at the high school.
The certificate thanks the students “for placing service above self while helping to bring together community members and peers in order to provide humanitarian service and to advance goodwill and peace around the world.”
Giesken and Burns also have an opportunity to apply for larger scholarships at the end of the year.
Giesken is the daughter of William and Rebecca Giesken. Her siblings are Malyssa Sherlock, Cyrus Giesken and Ruth Giesken.
“Miquela is very kind to everyone she interacts with,” noted her nominator. “She is a strong role model in the classroom, on the athletic field and in her peer mentor role. She’s not only a successful student, but is also a volunteer firefighter. Miquela shows high moral character in her daily actions; it’s just who she is!”
In school, Giesken has stayed busy as captain of the varsity softball team, as chapter reporter in FFA, as vice president of National Technical Honor Society and a member of National Honor Society and FCCLA.
Within the community, she is a volunteer firefighter, a peer mentor, teaches Bible school and tutors at Maryville Middle School.
After graduation, she plans to attend Northwest Missouri State University and major in pre-veterinary medicine before moving on to veterinary school.
“Do what you have to do when you have to do it, so you can do what you want to do when you want to do it,” is her personal philosophy on life.
Burns is the son of Chris and Lori Burns. Carsen Burns is his sister.
“Drew has found success in both academics and athletics at MHS,” noted his nominator. “He is a strong leader in the classroom and on his sports teams. He has completed multiple volunteer activities, works hard in his classes and has scored well on his ACT. Drew represents MHS well in our community.”
“Drew is always pleasant, involved in many activities and maintains great academic standing.”
In school, Burns has stayed busy with four years on the football and basketball teams and serving as captain of both his senior year. He has participated in track and field, baseball, Octagon Club and National Honor Society.
Within the community, he has assisted in community cleanups, youth football and basketball camps and volunteered for Bearcat concession stands.
After graduation he plans to attend the University of Missouri – Columbia to major in health sciences, then attend dental school to pursue a career as an orthodontist.
“You’ll never regret working hard, but you will regret not working hard enough,” is his personal philosophy on life.