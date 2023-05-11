Rotary Students of the Month
Maryville High School Students of the Month Miquela Giesken and Drew Burns are shown with Maryville Rotary Club President Justin Duncan on Wednesday at the Maryville Community Center.

 SKYE POURNAZARI/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Rotary Club recognized Maryville High School seniors Miquela Giesken and Drew Burns as the final Students of the Month of the 2022-2023 school year during its regular meeting Wednesday afternoon at the Maryville Community Center.

Thanks to a program started by the family of Rotarian Bill Adams, who died in 2020, the students each received a scholarship check for $100 and a certificate in recognition of their outstanding leadership and exemplary service to the Maryville community and beyond through activities and studies while at the high school.

