MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Rotary Club recognized Maryville High School seniors Kenna Coulter and Spencer Scott as April Students of the Month during its regular meeting Wednesday afternoon at the Maryville Community Center.
Thanks to a program started by the family of Rotarian Bill Adams, who died in 2020, the students each received a scholarship check for $100 and a certificate in recognition of their outstanding leadership and exemplary service to the Maryville community and beyond through activities and studies while at the high school.
The certificate thanks the students “for placing service above self while helping to bring together community members and peers in order to provide humanitarian service and to advance goodwill and peace around the world.”
Coulter and Spencer also have an opportunity to apply for larger scholarships at the end of the year.
Coulter is the daughter of Tom and Amy Coulter and Marvin Lager and Carrie Coulter. Her siblings include Brea Coulter, Dakota Cain, Trevor Cain, Mindy Skidmore and the late Kyle Lager.
“Kenna works hard in class and at clinical sites,” noted her nominator. “She prioritizes her school, work and extracurricular organizations. Kenna is a team player in the classroom and ensures other students feel welcome.”
Within the community, she has helped with the FFA Nodaway County Fair Pedal Pull event, served supper at the Nodaway County Livestock Auction and Dinner and helped with the Abrielle Neff Foundation.
After graduation, she plans to attend Northwest Missouri State University to major in agriculture business.
“Live life to the fullest and focus on the positive,” is her personal philosophy on life.
Scott is the son of Tiffany and Ben Scott. Kelsey Perry is his sister.
“Spencer doesn’t ever have an unkind thing to say to anyone,” noted his nominator. “He is the kind of student who does what he needs to do each and every day. He is also involved in athletics and was inducted into the National Technical Honor Society.”
In school, Scott has stayed busy playing football and baseball.
Within the community he has helped during football cleanups downtown.
After graduation he plans to attend Ozark Technical School seeking a degree as an electrical technician.
“It’s not about the size of the dog in the fight, but the size of the fight in the dog,” is his personal philosophy on life.