MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Rotary Club recognized Maryville High School seniors Avery Baker and Spencer Willnerd as September Students of the Month during its Sept. 15 meeting held at the Maryville Community Center.
Each received a certificate and scholarship check worth $100. The students also will have an opportunity to apply for one of two larger club-sponsored scholarships at the end of the school year.
Baker is the daughter of Matt and Jill Baker. She has two brothers Patrick and Ryan Baker.
“Avery is a go-getter who never stops,” according to one of her nominators. “She’s not only involved in multiple activities and groups, but she is a leader of each of them too. She is upbeat, positive and a joy to spend time around. She is a strong student, dependable, and a hard worker.
“Avery Baker is a reliable, responsible, and honest student who goes out of her way to help and be kind to others. She is involved in a variety of extracurricular activities while taking a challenging course load. She is an excellent role model for all MHS students.
“Avery Baker is an excellent student. She is currently taking a full load of weighted and honor courses. She is also very active in student life. She always has a smile on her face and a great attitude. She is open to challenges and has a ‘yes’ answer to help out! When I think of MHS Student of the Month, I think of Avery Baker!
“Avery Baker – An all around great student, but most importantly a very compassionate, kind, involved person who is willing to help everyone. Her positive attitude is catching.”
Baker has remained busy during school as volleyball captain, a Spectrum roadie, a Student Council officer and as a member of National Honor Society, International Club, musicals, Future Business Leaders of America and soccer.
Within the community she has volunteered with Meals on Wheels, with Maryville Young Players, Free Hot Soup KC and at The Ministry Center.
After graduation Baker plans to go to college and study biology.
“Be kind to everyone and everything, you never know the impact you may make,” is her personal philosophy on life.
Willnerd is the son of Kara and Eric Couts and Chris and Andrea Willnerd. His siblings include: Ellie, Addison and Alyssa Willnerd and Dawson Couts.
“Spencer is a very effective leader,” according to one of his nominators. “He always has a positive attitude and is the first to volunteer when a job needs to be done. He’s a strong student and follows through on his commitments. He is a peer mentor this year and is already making an impact in the 108 Family. Spencer has a bright future ahead of him!
“Spencer Willnerd has already made an incredible, unforgettable impact during his first two weeks as a peer mentor. He is mature beyond his years, patient, kind and a hard worker. He is the first to ask what he can do to help and his relationships with our students are already as strong as the mentors we have had for years.
“Spencer Willnerd is a reliable, responsible and honest student who goes out of his way to help and be kind to others. He is involved in a variety of extracurricular activities while taking a challenging course load. He is an excellent role model for all MHS students.
“I would like to nominate Spencer Willnerd. He is a great role model for our younger students and is volunteering on the volleyball team this fall. He works hard to earn good grades.”
Willnerd stays busy in school as a member of Octagon Club and participating in basketball, soccer, golf, track and field, National Honor Society, as president of the men’s volleyball club, varsity manager for women’s volleyball and soccer and as a Spectrum roadie.
Within the community he has volunteered at the Nodaway County Senior Center, The Ministry Center, with Maryville Parks and Recreation and giving tours of Maryville High School to new students.
After graduation Willnerd plans to attend college to study mathematics.
“No matter what, work hard and help others. Good things will happen eventually,” is his personal philosophy on life.