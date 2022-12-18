Rotary SOTM December
December Students of the Month and Quinn Pettlon, center, and Halle Wilson, right, are shown with Maryville Rotary Club President Justin Duncan on Wednesday at the Maryville Community Center.

 SKYE POURNAZARI/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Rotary Club recognized Maryville High School seniors Halle Wilson and Quinn Pettlon as December Students of the Month during its regular meeting Wednesday afternoon at the Maryville Community Center.

The students each received a scholarship check for $100, thanks to a program started after the passing of Rotarian Bill Adams, and a certificate in recognition of their outstanding leadership and exemplary service to the Maryville community and beyond through activities and studies while at the high school.

