MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Rotary Club recognized Maryville High School seniors Halle Wilson and Quinn Pettlon as December Students of the Month during its regular meeting Wednesday afternoon at the Maryville Community Center.
The students each received a scholarship check for $100, thanks to a program started after the passing of Rotarian Bill Adams, and a certificate in recognition of their outstanding leadership and exemplary service to the Maryville community and beyond through activities and studies while at the high school.
The certificate thanks the students “for placing service above self while helping to bring together community members and peers in order to provide humanitarian service and to advance goodwill and peace around the world.”
Wilson and Pettlon also will have an opportunity to apply for one of two larger club-sponsored scholarships at the end of the school year in May.
Wilson is the daughter of Todd and Stephanie Wilson.
“Halle is a great student, kind individual and active behind the scenes in many ways — International Club and Academic Team,” said one of her nominators. “She has the most positive attitude of anyone and is accepting of all students no matter how difficult it may be.
“Halle is an excellent citizen. She is responsible, punctual and self directed. Halle takes a challenging course load and is involved in National Honor Society, Student Council and tennis. She is a wonderful human being and role model.
“Halle is an incredible young person, intelligent, motivated, responsible, hard worker, kind, talented and more. She is very deserving of this honor.
“Halle is dedicated to helping others, she is responsible and works hard in class and always has a positive attitude.
“Halle is highly involved in school activities. She has been a valuable leader in the senior class surrounding homecoming decorating. She is showing her self-motivation as she researches and applies for colleges and scholarships. She is dependable, responsible and respectful.”
In school, Wilson has kept busy participating in Academic Team as captain, National Honor Society as vice president, Student Council as representative, International Club, Octagon Club, Robotics Club and girls tennis manager.
Within the community, she has delivered Meals on Wheels, tutored other students and works part-time at Hy-Vee.
After graduation, Wilson plans to attend college to major in mechanical engineering.
“Try your best and let it go,” is her personal philosophy on life.
Pettlon is the son of Kenneth and Michelle Pettlon. His sibling is Morgan Pettlon.
“Quinn is polite and responsible,” according to his nominator. “He is taking a course load that will prepare him for college. Challenging courses for an engineering major.
“Quinn is involved with soccer and robotics. Quinn has a good attitude in class and in sports. He is dedicated to performing his best on the soccer team.”
In school, Pettlon has stayed busy in Robotics Club and soccer.
Within the community he has been involved in a downtown cleanup, and served as a teacher’s assistant at Eugene Field Elementary School.
After graduation he plans to attend Missouri S&T to study mechanical engineering.