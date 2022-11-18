Rotary Students of the Month

Students of the Month Clara Viau and Kort Watkins stand with Maryville Rotary Club president Justin Duncan during Wednesday’s meeting held at the Maryville Community Center.

 SUBMITTED BY KAY WILSON

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Rotary Club recognized Maryville High School seniors Clara Viau and Kort Watkins as November Students of the Month during its regular meeting Wednesday afternoon at the Maryville Community Center.

The students each received a scholarship check for $100, thanks to a program started after the passing of Rotarian Bill Adams, and a certificate in recognition of their outstanding leadership and exemplary service to the Maryville community and beyond through activities and studies while at the high school.

