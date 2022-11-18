MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Rotary Club recognized Maryville High School seniors Clara Viau and Kort Watkins as November Students of the Month during its regular meeting Wednesday afternoon at the Maryville Community Center.
The students each received a scholarship check for $100, thanks to a program started after the passing of Rotarian Bill Adams, and a certificate in recognition of their outstanding leadership and exemplary service to the Maryville community and beyond through activities and studies while at the high school.
The certificate thanks the students “for placing service above self while helping to bring together community members and peers in order to provide humanitarian service and to advance goodwill and peace around the world.”
Viau and Watkins also will have an opportunity to apply for one of two larger club-sponsored scholarships at the end of the school year in May.
Viau is the daughter of Rose Viau. Her sibling is Sadler Viau.
“She has been a 4 year member of band, softball and academic team, along with a part time job,” according to her nominator. “Clara works hard and is dependable.”
In school, Viau has stayed busy participating in softball, wrestling, Girls State, marching band, jazz band, concert band, pep band, academic team and NCMBA Honor Band.
Within the community, she has worked at Gray’s Truck Stop, volunteered at The Ministry Center with her church, helped with middle school jazz band and chaperoned middle school band concerts.
After graduation, Viau plans to attend college and receive a bachelors degree in medical laboratory sciences with a minor in biochemistry.
“No great thing is created suddenly, take your time, and don’t get discouraged,” is her personal philosophy on life.
Watkins is the son of Brian and Madeline Watkins. His siblings are Briley and Kade Watkins.
“Kort is a strong leader in football and kind to others,” according to his nominator. “He is not afraid to branch off into things like theater and Spectrum. He is well-accepted by many aspects of the school.”
In school, Watkins has stayed busy playing football (captain), participating in wrestling (captain), baseball, track, school musicals, student council and performing with Spectrum.
Within the community, he has helped with Bantam league football and wrestling, and community cleanups with the football team.
After graduation, Watkins plans to work or go to college to become a dental hygienist.
“Once you start, don’t stop ’til it’s over,” is his personal philosophy on life.