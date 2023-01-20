MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Rotary Club recognized Maryville High School seniors Kennedy Kurz and Adrian McGee as January Students of the Month during its regular meeting Wednesday afternoon at the Maryville Community Center.
The students each received a scholarship check for $100, thanks to a program started after the passing of Rotarian Bill Adams, and a certificate in recognition of their outstanding leadership and exemplary service to the Maryville community and beyond through activities and studies while at the high school.
The certificate thanks the students “for placing service above self while helping to bring together community members and peers in order to provide humanitarian service and to advance goodwill and peace around the world.”
Kurz and McGee also will have an opportunity to apply for one of two larger club-sponsored scholarships at the end of the school year in May.
Kurz is the daughter of JR and Sarah Kurz. Her siblings are Payton, Reagan and Carsyn Kurz.
“Excellent character,” wrote her nominator. “Polite, responsible, reliable. Kennedy is taking a full load of challenging senior courses. Kennedy is involved in volleyball, soccer, National Honor Society and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. She is an excellent role model of a student athlete for younger students.
“Kennedy is the kind of student that is always willing to help if needed and makes younger students feel very welcome in organizations and on teams. She is a role model by the example she sets.”
In school, Kurz has kept busy participating in volleyball, soccer, FCA and NHS.
Within the community, she has helped during an FCA Youth Camp, a soccer youth camp and youth group.
Kurz plans to further her education at a university after graduating high school.
Her personal philosophy on life is 1 Corinthians 10:31: “So whether you eat or drink or whatever you do, do all for the glory of God.”
McGee is the son of Clifton and Lauren Watkins. Lorenzo Simmons is his brother.
“Adrian is such a kind, friendly and respectful student,” noted his nominator. “He also takes his education very seriously.
“Adrian is one of the most positive people I know. He is a hard worker, balancing part-time employment, his academics and his athletics. He is friends with all types of people, treats everyone with respect and can get along with anyone. His smile and easy-going personality make him fun to be around.”
In school, McGee has taken part in varsity athletics including track and field, football and wrestling.
Within the community, he has participated in community cleanups with the Spoofhound football team and helped with local youth football camps and Maryville Middle School track meets.
After graduation, he plans to attend a four-year university to achieve a post-secondary degree in occupational therapy.
“Life is like a snowglobe, we can never appreciate the beauty of it until it’s shaken up. So it’s best not to take the simple things in life for granted,” is his personal philosophy on life.