MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Rotary Club recognized Maryville High School seniors Abigail Seipel and Keaton Stone as March Students of the Month during its regular meeting Wednesday afternoon at the Maryville Community Center.
Thanks to a program started by the family of Rotarian Bill Adams, who died in 2020, the students each received a scholarship check for $100, and a certificate in recognition of their outstanding leadership and exemplary service to the Maryville community and beyond through activities and studies while at the high school.
The certificate thanks the students “for placing service above self while helping to bring together community members and peers in order to provide humanitarian service and to advance goodwill and peace around the world.”
Seipel and Keaton also have an opportunity to apply for larger scholarships at the end of the year.
Seipel is the daughter of Neneth and Steven Seipel. Her siblings are Wilford, Seth and Aseneth Seipel.
“She is a consistent star student in my class over the four years I have had her,” wrote her nominator. “While she is content to sit quietly absorbing the information around her, she is also adept at synthesizing, organizing and communicating these ideas. Great kid!”
In school, Seipel has been active on the academic team and in Octagon Club, marching and symphonic bands.
Within the community she has helped run Bearcat concession stands, in her church youth group, during band fundraiser events and blood drives.
After graduation, she plans to attend a university to study health sciences.
“You’re braver than you believe, stronger than you seem and smarter than you think,” is her personal philosophy on life.
Stone is the son of Philip Stone and Marjorie Dilley. His siblings are Ethan and Gavin Stone.
“Keaton has been involved in several sports,” wrote his nominator. “He volunteered to officiate at the St. Gregory’s basketball tournament all day on a Saturday. He is also a peer mentor and takes two or three weighted/dual credit classes.
“Keaton since joining the 108 community has really taken to helping all of the students in the 108 family and particularly Brody (Ware). Brody and Keaton have acquired quite the bond which can be seen in the hallways, in Room 108 and even at the basketball games. I also witnessed Keaton offer to keep Tate next to him at the awards ceremony without being prompted. Tate was in the hallway asking Ms. Baker who he was going to sit next to at the assembly, and Keaton walking by said “Come sit next to me.” I love this side of Keaton and I feel we should award these behaviors.”
In school, Stone has been active in basketball, track, football and Robotics Club.
Within the community he has helped with community cleanups, youth basketball camps and youth football camps.
After graduation, he plans to attend the University of Central Missouri to major in mechanical engineering and run track.
“It do be, what it do be,” is his personal philosophy on life.