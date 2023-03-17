Rotary Seipel and Stone
Maryville Students of the Month Keaton Stone and Abigail Seipel are shown Wednesday with Rotary Sergeant at Arms Kelley Baldwin, center at the Maryville Community Center.

 SKYE POURNAZARI/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Rotary Club recognized Maryville High School seniors Abigail Seipel and Keaton Stone as March Students of the Month during its regular meeting Wednesday afternoon at the Maryville Community Center.

Thanks to a program started by the family of Rotarian Bill Adams, who died in 2020, the students each received a scholarship check for $100, and a certificate in recognition of their outstanding leadership and exemplary service to the Maryville community and beyond through activities and studies while at the high school.

