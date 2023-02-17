MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Rotary Club recognized Maryville High School seniors Grace Waldeier and Mason Renshaw as February Students of the Month during its regular meeting Wednesday afternoon at the Maryville Community Center.
Thanks to a program started by the family of Rotarian Bill Adams, who died in 2020, the students each received a scholarship check for $100, and a certificate in recognition of their outstanding leadership and exemplary service to the Maryville community and beyond through activities and studies while at the high school.
The certificate thanks the students “for placing service above self while helping to bring together community members and peers in order to provide humanitarian service and to advance goodwill and peace around the world.”
Waldeier and Renshaw also have an opportunity to apply for larger scholarships at the end of the year.
Waldeier is the daughter of Ed and Mary Waldeier. Her siblings are Stanley and Joe Waldeier.
“Grace is a quiet force of positivity in the school,” wrote her nominator. “She is an excellent student, always trying her best and succeeding quietly in classes. She is the secretary of International Club and is always available to participate in activities such as our International Cookie Baking Contest. I know I can count on Grace to come through when things need to be done.
“Grace is involved in band and is a respectful student. She also is taking two-three weighted/dual credit classes.
“Grace is a high-achieving responsible student. She just quietly does what she is supposed to do. She is self-motivated and is on the path to a successful college career. Grace performs at the top of her class academically and consistently demonstrates a high level of moral character.”
In school, Waldeier has participated in band, in International Club as secretary, Octagon Club and National Honor Society.
Within the community, she volunteers at the New Nodaway Humane Society and delivers Meals on Wheels.
After graduation, she plans to attend the University of Missouri – Kansas City for health sciences.
“The golden rule: treat others how you want to be treated,” is her personal philosophy on life.
Renshaw is the son of Troy and Jenny Renshaw. Molly Renshaw is his sister.
“Mason is hard-working in class, always willing to participate,” noted his nominator. “He is also willing to take responsibility for what he does (or does not) do. His attitude is positive and he never complains when he makes mistakes or tries to blame others. His positive attitude makes for fun and productive classes. He is very active in the robotics program and is willing to problem solve.”
In school, Renshaw has participated in numerous sports and organizations including Robotics Club, academic team, baseball, basketball and track and field.
Within the community, he has volunteered with St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic School, delivered Meals on Wheels and helped at The Ministry Center. He has also helped serve food at a local nursing home.
After graduation, Renshaw plans to attend the University of Alabama to study electrical engineering.
“It is, what it is,” is his personal philosophy on life.