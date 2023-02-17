Maryville Rotary Students of the Month
Buy Now

Rotary Club president Justin Duncan stands with Maryville High School Students of the Month Mason Renshaw and Grace Waldeier on Wednesday afternoon at the Maryville Community Center.

 SKYE POURNAZARI/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Rotary Club recognized Maryville High School seniors Grace Waldeier and Mason Renshaw as February Students of the Month during its regular meeting Wednesday afternoon at the Maryville Community Center.

Thanks to a program started by the family of Rotarian Bill Adams, who died in 2020, the students each received a scholarship check for $100, and a certificate in recognition of their outstanding leadership and exemplary service to the Maryville community and beyond through activities and studies while at the high school.

