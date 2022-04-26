MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Rotary Club honored Maryville High School seniors Ava Wilmes and Carson Kempf as April Students of the Month during its meeting April 20 at the Maryville Community Center.
Both students received a scholarship check for $100 and a certificate in recognition of their outstanding leadership and exemplary service to the Maryville community and beyond through activities and studies at the high school.
The certificate thanks the students “for placing service above self while helping to bring together community members and peers in order to provide humanitarian service and to advance goodwill and peace around the world.”
Wilmes and Kempf will also have an opportunity to apply for one of two larger club-sponsored scholarships at the end of the school year.
Wilmes is the daughter of Josh and Rachelle Wilmes. Her siblings are Josie and Tucker Wilmes.
“My nomination is for Ava Wilmes. She is an exceptional role model for students in 108 and a great peer mentor,” according to her nomination form. “She consistently participates in after school Spanish with them. I don’t know what I would do without her.”
Wilmes has stayed busy in school, taking part in speech and debate team, Spectrum Choir, piano solos at music contests, MHS productions of Legally Blonde and Elf, National History Day activities and peer mentoring.
Within the community she has volunteered in special education Spanish; works at Hy-Vee in the produce department; helps special education students with Spoofy Beans and Spoofy Spot with catering and various craft shows.
After graduation, Wilmes plans to attend Northwest Missouri State University and major in special education with an emphasis in grades 6-12.
“Work hard and do great things by pursuing what you love,” is her personal philosophy on life.
Kempf
Kempf is the son of Mark and Michelle Kempf. His siblings are Peter and Maggie Kempf.
“(Carson) enrolled in challenging courses and cares to learn the material not just ‘get it done,’” according to his nomination form. “Carson is involved in National Honor Society and tennis and takes active roles in those areas. He is reliable and dependable.
“(Carson is a) very strong student who will graduate with highest honors. (He is) involved in several MHS sports and organizations and represents MHS well in everything he does.”
He has been involved in the following school sports and organizations: tennis, robotics, soccer, basketball, Volleyball Club, National Honor Society, Octagon Club and International Club.
Within the community, he has helped at St. Gregory’s; volunteered at The Ministry Center and at the New Nodaway Humane Society.
After graduation, Kempf plans to attend Missouri University of Science and Technology to major in computer science.
“Everything happens for a reason,” is his personal philosophy on life.