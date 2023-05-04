MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Rotary Club and St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic School joined forces again this year in an endeavor to collect shoes for those people in need.
The club was able to donate more shoes than last year: around 169 pairs of shoes and 72 pairs of socks to the Buckner Shoes for Orphan Souls drive.
As well as accepting donations of shoes, socks and shoelaces, Rotarians and St. Gregory student ambassadors sold cinnamon rolls after Sunday Mass for three weeks to raise funds to purchase shoes at local retailers.
The scent of freshly baked cinnamon rolls probably helped sales, said Jamie Casteel, St. Gregory fifth through eighth grade teacher, told members of the Rotary District 6040 Shoe Caravan who arrived Friday, April 28, at the school to pick up the shoes. They did see a few people duck out of Mass early to be sure to pick up some of the warm, gooey rolls.
“It’s the most we’ve ever raised,” she said.
Students helped package and sell the freshly baked cinnamon rolls to go and made it quick and easy for parishioners. Each week the group sold out of the rolls.
Casteel and Rotarian Mark Kempf, who heads up the project each year, noted that they received a lot of help from Lewis Rice at Shoe Sensation.
Kempf said Rice helps with finding shoes that are on sale. Rice called Casteel this year to let her know about a sale that was upcoming so she could get more bang for her buck.
District 6040 — which is comprised of 56 Rotary clubs and more than 2,500 Rotarians in northern Missouri — collected 10,180 pairs of new shoes, 12,000 pairs of socks and 483 pairs of shoelaces. In addition to thousands of shoes, socks and shoelaces collected, more than $32,000 in cash was received.
“Most Americans take shoes for granted, but for many children around the world, they are a luxury,” Shawn Spurrier, director of Buckner Shoes for Orphan Souls said in a statement. “Shoes protect feet from diseases such as hookworm, which can lead to physical and cognitive development issues, and provide children with an opportunity to attend school.”
Rotary District 6040 has collected more than 395,000 pairs of shoes for this program during the past 22 years. Next year, the effort will be expanded statewide and include two other Rotary districts: 6060 and 6080.
Rotarian Larry Lunsford heads the project and offered some perspective on the upcoming statewide effort. He noted in an email to members that the project was expanded statewide one other time in 2004-2005, when Rotary was celebrating its 100th anniversary as an organization. A joint conference was held and nearly 71,000 pairs of shoes were collected.
“Reflecting on that fact, makes me very excited about the impact this statewide effort will have next year … certainly for the orphan and vulnerable children we will help … but also for ourselves as Rotarians displaying ‘Service Above Self.’”
All shoes collected are shipped to nonprofit program Buckner Shoes for Orphan Souls, the largest humanitarian aid project of Buckner International. The program provides new shoes and socks to orphans and vulnerable children in the United States and throughout the world. Since 1999, Buckner Shoes has collected and distributed nearly 5 million pairs of new shoes, serving children in more than 80 countries. Thirty percent of the shoes benefit children living in the U.S.
Rotary is a global network of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change — across the globe, in our communities and in themselves, according to the organization. For more than 118 years, Rotary’s people of action have used their passion, energy and intelligence to take action on sustainable projects. For more information, visit Rotary.org or find the Maryville Rotary Club on Facebook.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Skye Pournazari is secretary of the Maryville Rotary Club.