Student ambassadors at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic School show off the shoes they helped to collect for the Maryville Rotary Club’s Shoes for Orphan Souls collection. Shown in the front row, from left are Connolly Mayfield, Joe Snyders, Tate McCollum, Geordynn Bostwick, Jade Price, Kori Quinlin and Kayla Pedersen; back row: Walker Dunn, Luke Allen, Avah Eckley, Julia Branner, Ryan Tobin, Grace Stiens and Maryville Rotarian Mark Kempf. Not pictured is Channing Harbin who also helped with the effort.

 SKYE POURNAZARI/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Rotary Club and St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic School joined forces again this year in an endeavor to collect shoes for those people in need.

The club was able to donate more shoes than last year: around 169 pairs of shoes and 72 pairs of socks to the Buckner Shoes for Orphan Souls drive.

On Friday, April 28, St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic School Student Ambassadors carry boxes of shoes collected for the Shoes for Orphan Souls program. 
