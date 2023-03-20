MF In the News

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The first meeting of the Nodaway County Association of Retired School Employees held March 2 featured Logan Lightfoot, Maryville R-II superintendent.

According to a news release, Lightfoot spoke about his career path from a student at Northwest Missouri State University to returning to Maryville as superintendent. More than once, he mentioned that the county’s small school districts are providing quality education. He also encouraged members to remember the students in the “middle” and to avoid stereotyping students.

