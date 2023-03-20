MARYVILLE, Mo. — The first meeting of the Nodaway County Association of Retired School Employees held March 2 featured Logan Lightfoot, Maryville R-II superintendent.
According to a news release, Lightfoot spoke about his career path from a student at Northwest Missouri State University to returning to Maryville as superintendent. More than once, he mentioned that the county’s small school districts are providing quality education. He also encouraged members to remember the students in the “middle” and to avoid stereotyping students.
Lightfoot’s wife, Leanna, is a third-grade teacher at Eugene Field Elementary School. They have two children, Landry, 10, and Lyla, 9.
Maryville is the exact place they have hoped to raise their children, Lightfoot told the group. They believe in the high-quality school systems in northwest Missouri, and they hope to make a long-lasting impact in the lives of many children.
In other business, the new booklet with member information and future programs was distributed. Plans were made for members to attend the March 14-15 Presidents Summit. Marlin Kinman noted that the Missouri Retired Employees volunteered 800,926 hours, donated $1,747,480 and 66,035 food items in 2022. With the mottos, “To serve, not to be served,” Kinman reminded the members that retirement is the time to give back and help others.
The next meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Thursday, April 6 at the Nodaway County Senior Center, with the guest speaker to be a grant recipient from South Nodaway. All interested retired school employees are invited to attend.