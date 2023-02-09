MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville R-II Board of Education heard results of a study of the district’s facilities from architects last week during an extended work session centered chiefly on the district’s long-range facilities plan.
Superintendent Logan Lightfoot has made the district’s long-range plan one of his first major projects since taking the position last year.
“We are now getting to the point where we’ve got a pretty good assessment on those, a good idea of where we’re at and where we want to go,” he said.
Three team members from Incite Design Studios, of Kansas City, were on hand to discuss the state of local facilities and begin to gather ideas for future planning. Brian Foxworthy, president and principal architect; Aaron Harte, director of educational planning; and Patrick Smith, studio director and client leader, provided board members with the results of the architectural review.
With the hope of learning about the board’s goals and priorities in the long-range plan, Harte led most of the meeting explaining the firm’s process with regard to the data and its findings, how the firm’s plan is looking 15 to 20 years into the future and how it will eventually be broken down into more immediate projects.
“It’s kind of a long process that we go through,” he said. “We want to make sure that we’re really paying attention to what needs to happen right now to make sure that we’re on top of things that could break, or have any kind of surprises, or impact students day to day.”
Harte explained that the firm did some capacity calculations at each building and some “really baseline projections on where we’re thinking enrollment might go.” He said the company used current, local census data put into an algorithm to project how school class sizes might change.
Harte said the firm expects some of the larger classes to graduate in the next 10 years and be followed by several smaller ones, while estimating a larger birth rate and therefore a larger population of elementary aged children making their way into the district.
He said the architects not only examined the structures, but also toured facilities with teachers and staff to really understand how the building is impacting the learning and teaching that goes on day-to-day and if it is supporting the students in the way that it should. He broke down the results building by building noting the highlights and some of the more pressing considerations at each for the board to review.
Buildings were rated on a five-level scale from “good” to “beyond critical.” All buildings in the districts graded out in the “poor” range.
Generally, Incite reported that the district’s facilities are aging, but in relatively good shape. Some persistent concerns for the present included ADA-accessibility, a lack of comprehensive fire suppression systems, some water infiltration in some facilities and a need for more space, particularly at Northwest Technical School, at Eugene Field and at The Learning Center.
Across all facilities, Incite pointed out possible improvements to security as well, specifically noting that entry points at most school buildings are not separate from an area where students frequently are and are not physically observable by office staff. For example, the main entrance at Maryville Middle School empties directly into the commons area.
The most pressing concern, Harte said, was the state of the heating and cooling system at the middle school.
Despite being one of the newest buildings in the district, the HVAC system is 27 years old — about a decade older than its planned effective lifespan. He said replacing that system could cost around $2 million.
The assessment provided by Incite gave the school board a rough idea of what kinds of renovations might be necessary over the next decade to ensure district facilities’ long-term viability. In response to a question from board president Josh McKim, Harte said the estimated cost of fully renovating Eugene Field and the preschool would likely cost around $10-11 million, while constructing new facilities would cost somewhere around three times that amount.
Sports was, naturally, a topic of heavy conversation during the board meeting as well, especially high school athletic facilities.
Board members touched on the possibility of artificially turfing the football field, turfing the baseball field, adding a separate and turfed softball field, and adding tennis courts. Board member Mitch Coffelt also brought up a field for soccer.
Harte said there are currently some major ADA compliance issues at the baseball field. He also said that artificially turfing the football field would likely cost around $2.5 million, but would allow it to be used by more than just football athletes, perhaps soccer and even marching band without damaging the field. Harte said the district could likely realize some savings for the district if it put in artificial turf at more than one field as part of the project.
With regard to another sport, he said if the district elected to put in a tennis court it would cost around $125,000 per court and it could be done with or without lighting. Board member Traci Westfall said since they don’t get started playing until around 4 p.m., lighting was probably necessary. Harte estimated that cost between $700,000 to $900,000.
An access road between the greenhouse and the practice football field was also discussed. Harte said it would go a long way for opening up access for the greenhouse and any new fields put in south of the baseball field.
Lightfoot told the board that through around 2024, the school district will have access to between $18-24 million in bonding capacity, should board members want to go that route.
Last week’s meeting, though, was informational, meant for the board to get an overview of what might need some attention and to allow board members to start prioritizing which areas need more of it than others. Before putting a long-range facilities plan together in earnest, Incite will hold an open meeting in the public in the future to gather stakeholder feedback as well.