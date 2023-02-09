2-9 BOE - Maryville Long-range meeting 1.jpg
Aaron Harte, director of educational planning at Incite Design Studios, speaks to the Maryville R-II Board of Education on Feb. 1 at the district office. The company and school district plan to hold a public input session to gather ideas for future needs and wants.

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville R-II Board of Education heard results of a study of the district’s facilities from architects last week during an extended work session centered chiefly on the district’s long-range facilities plan.

Superintendent Logan Lightfoot has made the district’s long-range plan one of his first major projects since taking the position last year.

