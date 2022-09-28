MPL adult classes

During the new class, Knitting 102, scheduled for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at the library, attendees will review the basics of knitting, learn a second kind of stitch and start making a scarf.

 SUBMITTED BY THE MARYVILLE PUBLIC LIBRARY

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Public Library has scheduled a few new events for adults following the popularity of its Knitting 101 class, including a new knitting course.

“We hope that you learned a new skill, or at the very least, had fun trying,” said Annie Arvidson, adult programs assistant.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags