MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Public Library has scheduled a few new events for adults following the popularity of its Knitting 101 class, including a new knitting course.
“We hope that you learned a new skill, or at the very least, had fun trying,” said Annie Arvidson, adult programs assistant.
During the new class, Knitting 102, scheduled for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at the library, attendees will review the basics of knitting, learn a second kind of stitch and start making a scarf. Supplies and refreshments will be provided. Interested attendees may register for $5 at the library’s front desk.
Another upcoming program is the Great Cookbook Swap. To participate, bring any used cookbooks in good condition to the front desk to redeem for “book bucks” anytime throughout September. Then you can trade these book bucks for cookbooks that are new to you at the swap in the library’s basement from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15.
In other library news, a used book sale is planned for Oct 19-22 in the library basement. Saturday, Oct. 22 is set as $5 sack day. The library is currently accepting used book donations in the north lobby.