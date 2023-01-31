MARYVILLE, Mo. — The largest public works project in Maryville’s history is nearing two major milestones in 2023: Phase I of the South Main Corridor Improvement Project will finally be completed, and Phase II will begin.

For all of 2022, Phase I was ahead of schedule, and thanks to some mild days during the fall and winter months, it remains slated for completion in the spring.

1-26-23 PROGRESS South Main 15.jpg
The nearly $6 million the city will receive for phase 2 of the South Main Corridor Improvement Project marks more than $16 million in federal funds that will go toward the project as a whole.
1-26-23 PROGRESS South Main 1.jpg
John Chamberlin of SK Design Group speaks to stakeholders and local government officials at City Hall about the traffic corridor study commissioned in 2014 to analyze South Main Street. The study served as the foundation for the South Main Corridor Improvement Project.
1-26-23 PROGRESS South Main 2.jpg
During a July 2018 City Council meeting, City Manager Greg McDanel explains preliminary plans to widen turn lanes and improve intersections as part of the South Main Corridor Improvement Project. At the time, the city was gearing up to apply for a federal BUILD grant to help pay for the project.
1-26-23 PROGRESS South Main 3.jpg

Pictured in December 2018, then-Maryville Mayor Rachael Martin and City Manager Greg McDanel attended a ceremony in Washington, D.C., for federal BUILD Grant recipients shortly after the city was awarded a $10.48 million grant through the program. Ultimately, the grant would help pay for Phase I of the South Main Corridor Improvement Project.
1-26-23 PROGRESS South Main 13.jpg
Phase 2 of the South Main Corridor Improvement Project will be funded through a nearly $6 million RAISE grant, Congressman Sam Graves announced in 2022. Phase 2 runs from the intersection of South Main with State Route V south to the U.S. Highway 71 bypass.
1-26-23 PROGRESS South Main 15.jpg
