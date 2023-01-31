MARYVILLE, Mo. — The largest public works project in Maryville’s history is nearing two major milestones in 2023: Phase I of the South Main Corridor Improvement Project will finally be completed, and Phase II will begin.
For all of 2022, Phase I was ahead of schedule, and thanks to some mild days during the fall and winter months, it remains slated for completion in the spring.
When it’s all said and done, the stretch of South Main Street from South Avenue to State Route V will have new curbing, and redone gutters and drainage systems including an enclosed storm sewer system. Electric utilities, the last of which are being wrapped up now, will be all underground. A new pedestrian trail will run along the east side, lit by new streetlights that will line the road.
And the road itself will be safer and easier to navigate with a new traffic light at the Walmart intersection, wider turn lanes and realigned access points to businesses — including a redesign of what has statistically been the most dangerous intersection in Maryville at South Avenue and the entrance/exit to McDonald’s.
It’s been a long, sometimes bumpy road to get here.
A long time coming
Since as far back as 2012, a South Main overhaul topped the city’s priorities list. In 2014, city officials commissioned a traffic corridor study that was the first concrete step toward pinpointing the issues that clogged South Main — and how to fix them.
The remedy was an expensive, decade-long plan that would require the city to raise the millions of dollars necessary as it went along.
In 2017, voters gave their approval to the plan, passing a capital improvement sales tax to pay for the project.
But in late 2018, city officials worked with the Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments to apply for a grant that would pay for most of the cost — meaning the city wouldn’t have to complete the overhaul bit by bit over a decade. Instead, it’d be doable in just a few years.
On an extremely tight timeline, and with hundreds of other municipalities hoping for similar support for their own projects, the odds weren’t working in the city’s favor.
“It was a hopeful prayer that we could get it,” said City Manager Greg McDanel in 2020 of the process.
Over six weeks leading up to the application deadline in 2018, the small staff working on the project built a comprehensive application that fed off the preliminary work that had been done to date. And the years of groundwork paid off in a big way.
Being almost shovel-ready, McDanel has said, was key to the project overcoming the odds and becoming one of four Missouri proposals awarded a BUILD grant in 2018.
Winning the $10.48 million award gave the project a massive shot in the arm, taking what was initially planned as a $12 million outlay by city taxpayers spread across 10 years down to a contribution of closer to $2 million over only 18-24 months.
But just before the project was ready to get into full swing, the COVID-19 pandemic struck, throwing a wrench into the well-laid plans.
Delay after delay at the federal level pushed the process back into 2021, when the city finally received the first construction bids for the project that had been gestating since 2012 — and they were way over budget.
Driven up by pandemic-related issues affecting global supply chains, what had been estimated as a $12-13 million project in 2018 was, by March 2021, now estimated to be closer to $16 million. And that number would only go up.
The solution drawn up by city staff and contractor SK Design was to split the project into two parts that are now known as Phase I and Phase II, with Phase I running from the intersection with South Avenue to the intersection with State Route V, and Phase II running from there to the intersection with U.S. Highway 71.
Since then, the city and VF Anderson Builders have been working on Phase I toward the planned completion date this spring. That left the massive question hanging in the air: How to pay for Phase II?
Phase II
Determined not to put city taxpayers on the hook for completing Phase II, McDanel, city staff and the Regional Council prepared an array of proposals to several different state and federal grant programs.
In August of last year, they landed one: a nearly $6 million grant through the same U.S. Department of Transportation program that had funded Phase I, now called RAISE (Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity).
Unlike Phase I’s funding, the RAISE grant will not require a local match at all.
“I can’t overstate how important and how unique it is for a community of our size to obtain $16 million in federal funds … for a roadway such as South Main,” McDanel told The Forum at the time.
Much like Phase I, the second phase of the project will look to improve traffic flow and safety first and foremost, along with drainage and aesthetic improvements, like moving utility lines underground.
The intersection at State Route V will be realigned and the traffic signals replaced, for example. And one of the most noticeable changes, along with new welcoming signage at the entrance to Maryville, will be a raised, concrete median lined with trees beginning at the intersection that leads to Kawasaki. The resulting boulevard will be wider and is intended to provide a more welcoming aesthetic to the entrance to Maryville.
McDanel has said the city is aiming to have a contractor selected before Phase I is completed.