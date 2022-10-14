MARYVILLE, Mo. — Author and former Northwest Missouri State University professor Rebecca Aronson will be returning on Oct. 18 as part of the Visiting Writers Series to complete a reading and talk with students alongside current Northwest professor John Gallaher.
Aronson is an author with award-winning books that showcase both her talent and passion. She taught English at Northwest until 2008 when she moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico. She now teaches at Central New Mexico Community College for a majority of the year and spends her summer breaks working on her form of art: poetry.
“I sort of build up ideas all year and then I write like crazy in the summer,” Aronson said. “Very often poems for me start with sound or an image. So, I’ll have sort of an image or a set of sounds ricocheting around in my head, and I write them down when I can and just sort of carry the draft, carry the idea in my notebook and in my head until I have time and energy to work out a full draft.”
Aronson’s latest work, “Anchor,” was released this past Thursday. The 52-page book hosts poems by Aronson that address and contemplate what anchors us as humans. She will be reading from this latest work in the Student Union Living Room on Northwest’s campus at 7 p.m. on Oct. 18 as part of the Visiting Writers Series.
Gallaher, who will serve as the opening reader, is a poet himself and is looking forward to Aronson’s return to Northwest.
“It’s such a delight to work with her again,” Gallaher said. “She’s really down to earth and easy to talk to. That’s the greatest gift that she has. You can tell in her poems too. They’re rich in detail and story but they’re also just rich in humanness.”
The Visiting Writers Series is sponsored by Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corporation, Green Tower Press and the Department of Language, Literature and Writing. The series is directed by Daniel Biegelson, senior instructor in the English department.
“One of the purposes of the Visiting Writers Series is to introduce students, and really put it more generally, to writing as a living art form,” Biegelson said.
Aronson directs a similar series at the current college where she teaches.
“I also facilitate the Visiting Writers Series here in New Mexico and I just think that it’s such a great opportunity for aspiring writers, students to interact with writers who they might read but never have got to meet,” said Aronson.
One benefit of inviting a writer like Aronson to be a part of the series is the exposure students can gain.
Former colleague Gallaher said, “Our Visiting Writers Series, one of the things it brings is to students, it brings someone who is out there doing the very thing they want to be doing.”
Aronson is an award-winning poet, mother and professor out doing what some students aspire to do in the future.
“If you want to be a writer, really give it your energy and your time,” said Aronson. “Throw your heart and time into it if that’s what you want to pursue.”
