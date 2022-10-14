Rebecca Aronson

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Author and former Northwest Missouri State University professor Rebecca Aronson will be returning on Oct. 18 as part of the Visiting Writers Series to complete a reading and talk with students alongside current Northwest professor John Gallaher.

Aronson is an author with award-winning books that showcase both her talent and passion. She taught English at Northwest until 2008 when she moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico. She now teaches at Central New Mexico Community College for a majority of the year and spends her summer breaks working on her form of art: poetry.

