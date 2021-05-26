MARYVILLE, Mo. — Chapter KP of the PEO Sisterhood recently presented its special Chapter Scholar Award grant to Hind Mselleck of Maryville.
According to a news release, Hind received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Chemistry: Biochemistry Emphasis in December of 2016 from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville as an honor graduate. She currently is enrolled and nearing completion of her Doctor of Pharmacy Degree at Creighton University School of Pharmacy and Health Professions in Omaha as an honor student.
“She has a keen interest in psychiatry pharmacy and being able to help others,” the release noted. “This very special lady is married, has two children and speaks three foreign languages.”
Hind has received numerous awards and honors during her collegiate career and plans to graduate from Creighton University in May 2022.
“Chapter KP was so proud to honor Hind with our first Chapter KP Scholar Award Grant,” the release noted. “PEO is all about women helping other women reach for the stars.”