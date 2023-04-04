MARYVILLE, Mo. — Adam Patton received first place in the Maryville Optimist Club annual essay contest held March 16 at the First Christian Church.
Nineteen contestants vied for the top spots tackling the topic, “Who is an Everyday Hero that Brings Out the Optimism in You?” Essay winners read their essays and were recognized with medals and cash awards. Patton read his winning essay about his grandmother, Monica Patton.
Grace Waldeier placed second with an essay about her science teacher, Heather Stoecklein. Rylee Vierthaler placed third with an essay about a coach who inspires her.
Patton’s winning essay goes on to district competition, the winner of which will receive a $2,500 scholarship.
Maryville High School English teacher Dennis Vinzant was recognized as an inspiration to contestants pushing them to write the essays and submit them for judging. Vinzant is retiring at the end of the school year.
“Mr. Vinzant has provided us with contestants for many years, and we will certainly miss his help in promoting the contest,” contest chair Trudy Kinman said. “We hope that other English teachers at Maryville High School and throughout the county will take the time to encourage students to write and submit their essays.”