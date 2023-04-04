MARYVILLE, Mo. — Adam Patton received first place in the Maryville Optimist Club annual essay contest held March 16 at the First Christian Church.

Nineteen contestants vied for the top spots tackling the topic, “Who is an Everyday Hero that Brings Out the Optimism in You?” Essay winners read their essays and were recognized with medals and cash awards. Patton read his winning essay about his grandmother, Monica Patton.

